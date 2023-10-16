Kahirupan Kota

elmu pangaweruh

Misteri Evolusionér Caterpillar Prolegs

ByJibril Botha

Oct 16, 2023
Caterpillars are known for their extra legs, called prolegs, which are used for grasping onto twigs and leaves. A recent study has shed light on the evolutionary origin of these prolegs. Researchers have found that the prolegs are actually derived from a genetic program that specifies lobes in crustacean limbs. This genetic program had remained inactive in the crustacean limb region for millions of years until it was reactivated in the abdomen of caterpillars.

The study involved disrupting a specific gene, abdominal A, in butterfly larvae where the prolegs are located. Complete disruption of the gene resulted in the absence of prolegs, while partial disruption led to the development of two distinct traits in the abdomen—prolegs and a modified version of thoracic legs. This indicates that these two traits emerge from different locations in the body and cannot be the same trait.

Further analysis revealed that the genetic blueprint of prolegs is similar to that of head horns, another novel trait in butterflies and moths. The pool of genes expressed in prolegs is also similar to the genes found in endites, part of the appendages in crustaceans.

The study suggests that the evolutionary history of insect limbs is complex, with limbs originating as single-axis appendages and later becoming biramous. Over time, these limbs developed internal-facing lobes called endites. In some insect lineages, the endites were lost, but in butterflies and moths, they were reactivated to function as prolegs.

This research shows how evolution repurposes existing traits and genetic programs. Prolegs are a novel trait that emerged from pre-existing instructions for making bits of primitive legs. The mystery of caterpillar prolegs has finally been solved, revealing their ancient connection to crustacean limbs.

sumber:
- Universitas Nasional Singapura

