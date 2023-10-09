Kahirupan Kota

Perwakilan Adat di NASA: Ngagungkeun Insinyur Amérika Asalna sareng Élmuwan

Oct 9, 2023
NASA’s recent successful landing of the InSight spacecraft on Mars brought attention to the underrepresentation of Native Americans in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields. Aaron Yazzie, a Navajo engineer, played a crucial role in the mission and has become a role model for indigenous youth. Yazzie’s accomplishments, along with those of other Native American engineers and scientists, shed light on the contributions made by this underrepresented community.

Yazzie, who grew up in Arizona, graduated from Stanford with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He joined NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and was part of the team responsible for landing a spacecraft on Mars. Yazzie created the pressure inlet on the auxiliary payload sensor subsystem, a significant component that gathers crucial data about Mars’ atmosphere. His success has inspired many Native American youth who now see that achieving their dreams in STEM is possible.

But Yazzie is not the first Native American to make an impact in the space program. Mary Golda Ross, a member of the Cherokee Nation, was the first Native American female engineer and mathematician. She worked for Lockheed Martin, collaborating with NASA on various projects. Ross played a vital role in advancing the Agena rocket’s upper stage and developed operational requirements for spacecraft, contributing to the Apollo project. Her achievements, including writing NASA’s Planetary Flight Handbook, showcase her significant contributions to space exploration.

Jerry Elliott, an Osage and Cherokee physicist, also made history as one of the first Native Americans to receive a physics degree from the University of Oklahoma. He joined NASA as a flight mission operations engineer and played a crucial role in the Apollo 13 mission. Elliott’s calculations helped safely guide the crew back to Earth after a system failure. His exemplary leadership during this mission earned him the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

These Native American engineers and scientists have paved the way for future generations. They have inspired others to pursue careers in STEM and have made significant contributions to space exploration. Their achievements highlight the importance of diversity in scientific fields and serve as a reminder that anyone can achieve their dreams with dedication and perseverance.

