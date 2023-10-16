Kahirupan Kota

Lauk Houting: Henteu punah sapertos anu disangka

Oct 16, 2023
A recent study by the University of Amsterdam and the Natural History Museum, London, has revealed that the houting fish, which was classified as extinct in 2008, is actually still alive and well.

The houting was officially declared extinct based on a morphological analysis of its gill rakers and snout. It was believed that the fish previously classified as houting were actually a separate species of European whitefish. However, DNA research conducted by the researchers now proves otherwise.

In their study, the researchers isolated mitochondrial DNA from historical houting specimens, including one that was caught in 1754 and used for categorization. By analyzing the DNA, the researchers established a phylogenetic tree that showed the evolutionary descent of different species. The analysis revealed that the houting and the European whitefish are actually the same species.

The confusion regarding the classification of the houting arose due to the variation in morphological traits within fish species. Biologists previously believed that the length of the snout and the number of gill rakers distinguished the houting from the European whitefish. However, the DNA research conclusively shows that this is not the case.

While the houting fish is not extinct, the confusion surrounding its classification has led to difficulties in addressing its protected status. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) still considers it extinct, while European nature laws require protection for both houting and European whitefish.

Further research is needed to definitively adjust the houting’s official Latin name, but this may be challenging as the DNA from the 1754 specimen is old and damaged. Nevertheless, this study highlights the importance of using DNA analysis to accurately classify and protect species.

Sources: BMC Ecology and Evolution

