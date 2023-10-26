Satellite technology continues to revolutionize our understanding of the El Niño phenomenon and its global impacts. Launched in 2020, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite is designed to monitor sea surface heights and provide crucial data for climate studies. By tracking changes in sea levels, scientists are able to predict a range of global impacts, from rainfall patterns to potential droughts.

El Niño events have varying levels of intensity and their impacts can differ significantly. That’s where satellites like Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich play a vital role. By tracking changes in sea surface height in the Pacific Ocean, this satellite enables researchers to anticipate the impacts of El Niño on a global scale. El Niño events are characterized by higher-than-normal sea levels and warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. These conditions can then propagate poleward along the western coasts of the Americas.

This year’s El Niño event is still developing, but experts are already studying past events to gain insights into its potential outcomes. Two extreme El Niño events in the past 30 years, one in 1997 to 1998 and another in 2015 to 2016, caused significant shifts in global air and ocean temperatures, atmospheric wind and rainfall patterns, and sea level. Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, along with other satellites like TOPEX/Poseidon and Jason-2, has captured sea level data during these events.

Comparing the sea level data from October 1997, 2015, and 2023, it is evident that the current El Niño event seems less intense than the previous two. Sea levels in the central and eastern Pacific are about 2 to 3 inches (5 to 8 centimeters) higher than average, covering a smaller area. This suggests that the current El Niño may not reach the peak strength of its predecessors.

Despite its comparative modesty, the current El Niño event still has the potential to bring wetter conditions to the U.S. Southwest if conditions are favorable. Each El Niño event is unique, and scientists continue to study and monitor the development of this year’s event to better understand its impacts.

