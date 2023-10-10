Dog Walking Injuries: How to Stay Safe When Walking Your Pet

Dog walking is a popular activity that provides exercise and enjoyment for both owners and their furry companions. However, recent research has revealed a concerning increase in injuries associated with dog walking. A study published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise examined over 400,000 dog walking injuries from 2001 to 2020 and found a fourfold increase in the rate of injuries during that time.

The study identified women between the ages of 40 and 64 as the most commonly injured demographic. The three most frequent injuries reported were finger fractures, traumatic brain injuries, and shoulder strains. These injuries can have long-lasting effects and significantly impact the well-being of dog owners.

One of the main reasons for these injuries is a lack of proper preparation and training. According to Katelin Thomas, owner of K-9 Turbo Training in Ferndale, approximately 99% of dog owners do not adequately train their pets to walk on a leash before expecting them to behave well during walks. Insufficient training can lead to accidents and injuries.

To reduce the risk of injuries, Thomas offers several valuable tips. First, it’s recommended to use a standard six-foot leash instead of a retractable leash, which can pose trip-and-tangle hazards. Proper leash handling is also crucial. Thomas advises holding the leash with one hand through the loop at the end and using the other hand to hold it about one-third of the way down. Avoid wrapping the leash around fingers or wrists to prevent entanglement.

Using a front clip harness instead of just a collar is another safety measure. These harnesses have a front clip attachment that redirects the pulling motion toward the owner rather than allowing the dog to surge forward. This reduces strain on the owner and mitigates the risk of injuries.

Additionally, it’s essential to have treats with you during walks. Distractions can cause dogs to pull or run, increasing the chances of accidents. By offering treats, owners can redirect their pets’ focus and reinforce desired behaviors, such as loose leash walking and staying attentive.

Lastly, owners should remember that they and their dogs are a team. Remaining attentive and vigilant during walks is crucial to identify potential distractions and devise a plan for handling them. Treating with positive reinforcement can be highly effective in capturing the dog’s attention and maintaining control.

Dog walking injuries can be significantly reduced by implementing these safety tips and emphasizing proper training and preparation. By prioritizing safety, dog owners can continue to enjoy the benefits of this activity while minimizing the risk of accidents.

sumber:

– Journal: Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise (No specific URL provided)

– Katelin Thomas, owner of K-9 Turbo Training in Ferndale (No specific URL provided)