Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Kabocoran Cairan ti Stasion Angkasa Internasional Bagian Rusia

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 9, 2023
Kabocoran Cairan ti Stasion Angkasa Internasional Bagian Rusia

Liquid has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew is not in immediate danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak is coming from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos assures that there is no threat to the orbiting laboratory.

This incident follows a recent mission in which two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year at the ISS. Originally planned for six months, their mission was extended due to a previous leak. The Soyuz spacecraft they used to travel to the ISS was damaged, likely due to a small meteorite impact. To compensate, Moscow launched another rocket without a crew to complete the planned mission.

The leak serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in space missions and the importance of prompt and effective repairs. The ISS has been a venue for cooperation between the United States and Russia, providing a rare opportunity for collaboration despite political tensions. Both countries have been utilizing the ISS for scientific research and technological advancements.

As space agencies work together to overcome obstacles, incidents like this reinforce the need for continuous monitoring and maintenance of the ISS. The safety and well-being of the crew remain a top priority, and Roscosmos is committed to resolving the leak and ensuring the long-term stability of the International Space Station.

Watesan:
– International Space Station (ISS): A habitable artificial satellite that serves as a space laboratory and living quarters for astronauts from various countries.
- Roscosmos: Badan antariksa Rusia anu tanggung jawab pikeun kagiatan antariksa di nagara éta.

sumber:
– Source: No URLs provided.

By Robert Andrew

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Gerhana Matahari Parsial Katingali di Alberta Saptu ieu

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Badai Surya: Ancaman pikeun Téknologi Modern sareng Infrastruktur

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Cincin Tangkal Kuno Ngungkabkeun Badai Matahari Anu Ngancurkeun Anu Bisa Ngaruhan Peradaban Kiwari

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Gerhana Matahari Parsial Katingali di Alberta Saptu ieu

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Badai Surya: Ancaman pikeun Téknologi Modern sareng Infrastruktur

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Cincin Tangkal Kuno Ngungkabkeun Badai Matahari Anu Ngancurkeun Anu Bisa Ngaruhan Peradaban Kiwari

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Helikopter Mars Ingenuity NASA Nyetél Rékor Kacepetan Anyar dina Penerbangan ka-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar