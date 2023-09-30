Civil war among consciousness researchers: Is integrated information theory pseudoscience?

The field of consciousness research is currently embroiled in a civil war, with researchers divided over the validity of the integrated information theory (IIT). More than 100 consciousness researchers have recently signed a letter accusing IIT of being pseudoscience. However, other figures in the field have responded by critiquing the letter as poorly reasoned and disproportionate. Both sides are concerned about the credibility and long-term health of consciousness science.

IIT, proposed by neuroscientist Giulio Tononi, is an ambitious theory that aims to provide mathematically precise conditions for determining when a system, such as a brain, is conscious. The theory revolves around a mathematical measure called ϕ, which represents the integration of information within a system. According to IIT, a system becomes conscious when there is more ϕ in the system as a whole than in any of its parts.

Critics of IIT argue that while certain aspects of the theory may have been tested, there is little experimental support for its bold and counter-intuitive implications. However, opponents of the letter claim that this lack of experimental support is true of all current theories of consciousness and reflects the challenges with current neuroimaging techniques.

Notably, an “adversarial collaboration” between IIT and another popular theory of consciousness, the global workspace theory, also recently took place. This collaboration involved designing experiments together and agreeing in advance on which results would favor each theory. The first round of experimental results yielded mixed outcomes, with some confirming parts of IIT and others supporting aspects of global workspace theory.

One factor that may be influencing the debate is that IIT not only relies on scientific experimentation but also incorporates philosophical reflection. It begins with five axioms, which proponents claim can be known through attention to our own conscious experience. These axioms are then translated into five corresponding postulates, which outline the properties required for a system to embody consciousness.

The issue at hand goes beyond the realm of science, as consciousness is not something publicly observable. It is known privately through our own subjective experience. While this makes it difficult to experimentally demonstrate which theory of consciousness is correct, it also means that we have direct access to the phenomenon itself. Therefore, a partnership between science and philosophy is necessary to fully understand and approach consciousness.

It is important to note that while IIT has its flaws, both scientifically and philosophically, it is pioneering in accepting the limitations of scientific experimentation and incorporating philosophical insights. Only through collaboration and a holistic approach can we hope to advance our understanding of consciousness.

