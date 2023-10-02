Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Misi Chang'e 6 Cina pikeun Mawa Satelit Pakistan ka Bulan

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 2, 2023
Misi Chang'e 6 Cina pikeun Mawa Satelit Pakistan ka Bulan

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced that the Chang’e 6 mission, China’s upcoming lunar mission scheduled for the first half of 2024, will carry a satellite from Pakistan to the moon. This news was reported by The News, a Pakistani media outlet.

In addition to Pakistan, the Chang’e 6 mission will also transport payloads from the European Space Agency (ESA), France, and Italy. The French instruments onboard the mission will test for radioactive gas, while the ESA’s Negative Ion Detector and Italy’s Valle Brett Radar System will be utilized for their respective research purposes.

The inclusion of Pakistan’s satellite, called CubeSat, in this mission highlights China’s efforts to accelerate the International Lunar Research Station project. The CNSA aims to foster international collaborations in space exploration, and they anticipate further partnerships to emerge as a result of this initiative.

The primary objective of the Chang’e 6 mission is to collect samples from the dark side of the moon and safely return them to Earth. Previous lunar missions had only collected samples from the near surface of the moon, making this endeavor particularly significant. By analyzing samples from different parts of the moon, scientists hope to gain insights into its age and geological history.

Following the Chang’e 6 mission, the CNSA plans to launch the Chang’e 7 robotic mission to the moon’s south pole. This upcoming mission will search for signs of ice and conduct further investigations into the region’s atmosphere and weather conditions.

This mission signifies China’s commitment to advancing lunar exploration and promoting international cooperation in space research.

Sources: The News

Note: URLs of the source are not included as per the instruction.

By Mampho Brescia

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Lega Neutralizing Antibodi (bnAbs) sareng Peranna dina Inféksi HIV-1

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Cina Ngarencanakeun Pikeun Ngalegaan Stasion Angkasa na nalika ISS Ngadeukeutan Ahir Umur

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Northrop Grumman Gabung Angkatan sareng Voyager Space di Commercial Space Station Venture

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Lega Neutralizing Antibodi (bnAbs) sareng Peranna dina Inféksi HIV-1

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Cina Ngarencanakeun Pikeun Ngalegaan Stasion Angkasa na nalika ISS Ngadeukeutan Ahir Umur

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Northrop Grumman Gabung Angkatan sareng Voyager Space di Commercial Space Station Venture

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Kumaha Fisika Nyalametkeun Atom: Ngartos Blok Gedong Realitas

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar