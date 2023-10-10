Kahirupan Kota

Oct 10, 2023
New Findings from India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Higher Sulfur Concentration on the Moon’s Poles and the Potential for In-Situ Resource Utilization

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully landed near the south pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023, providing scientists with valuable new data. One of the surprising findings from the mission is the higher sulfur concentration in the lunar soil than expected. The lander’s rover, Pragyan, analyzed the soil with two instruments—an alpha particle X-ray spectrometer and a laser-induced breakdown spectrometer—and both detected sulfur near the landing site.

Sulfur is known to be present in lunar rocks and soils but usually in low concentrations. The presence of higher sulfur levels suggests that the moon’s poles might have fundamentally different compositions compared to the equatorial regions. This difference is likely due to the polar regions receiving less direct sunlight.

The higher concentrations of sulfur in the polar soils could be the result of sulfur collecting from the lunar atmosphere. The extremely low temperatures in the polar regions can cause the sulfur to solidify and settle on the surface, similar to frost on a window. Alternatively, the sulfur may have originated from ancient volcanic eruptions or meteorites containing sulfur.

The discovery of higher sulfur concentrations on the moon has implications for future space missions. In-situ resource utilization, the concept of using natural resources on the moon for construction and energy production, becomes more viable with the availability of sulfur. Astronauts could potentially use sulfur to build solar cells, batteries, and sulfur-based concrete for construction purposes. Sulfur-based concrete has advantages such as fast hardening time, increased strength, and water conservation.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission marks the first measurements of sulfur in lunar soils and provides scientists with new insights into the geological system of the moon. Further analysis and calibration of the data will confirm the exact amount of sulfur present in the highland soils near the poles.

Overall, these findings open up new avenues for understanding the moon’s geologic history, as well as potential opportunities for sustainable resource utilization in future lunar exploration.

Watesan:
– Chandrayaan-3: India’s lunar mission that included a lander and rover.
– Pragyan: The rover aboard Chandrayaan-3, which provided data on the lunar soil.
– Sulfur: An element that has been found in higher concentrations than expected in the lunar soil.
– In-situ resource utilization: The concept of using resources available on the moon for construction and energy production.

sumber:
- Artikel aslina

