Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Vikram Lander misi Chandrayaan-3 "Happy Sleeping on the Moon"

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 16, 2023
Vikram Lander misi Chandrayaan-3 "Happy Sleeping on the Moon"

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is “happily sleeping on the Moon” after successfully completing its designated tasks. The ISRO chief, S Somanath, stated that although efforts to establish contact with the lander will continue, it is unlikely to be revived.

During its programmed 14-day lunar day, the Vikram lander performed its functions efficiently. After the onset of night on the Moon, the lander and the rover Pragyan were put into sleep mode, and communication was temporarily halted. However, despite ongoing efforts, no signals have been received from the lander yet.

The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover were involved in various activities on the lunar surface, including the detection of sulphur presence and recording relative temperature. The successful execution of these tasks showcases the effectiveness of the mission’s equipment and technology.

In addition to the update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Somanath also provided an update on ISRO’s maiden mission to study the Sun, known as Aditya L1. He revealed that the spacecraft is in good health and on track during its 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1. The Aditya L1 mission is expected to reach its destination by the middle of January.

This update reassures the scientific community that ISRO’s projects are progressing according to plan. The agency’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration remains evident through their continuous efforts and achievements.

Watesan:
– Chandrayaan-3: The third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation.
- Vikram lander: Komponén lander tina misi Chandrayaan-3.
– ISRO: The Indian Space Research Organisation is the space agency of the Indian government.
– Pragyan rover: The rover component of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
– Lagrange Point L1: A point in space between the Earth and the Sun where gravitational forces balance out.

sumber:
[Source 1: The source of the original article.]

By Mampho Brescia

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Pentingna Biosignatures dina Paleobiology

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

The Cyclical Greening of the Sahara: Wawasan kana Iklim sareng Panyebaran Sato

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Misteri jeung Pentingna Astéroid

Oct 17, 2023 Jibril Botha

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Pentingna Biosignatures dina Paleobiology

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

The Cyclical Greening of the Sahara: Wawasan kana Iklim sareng Panyebaran Sato

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Misteri jeung Pentingna Astéroid

Oct 17, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Polusi Langit Luhur: Ngambah Sampah Spasi Kapanggih di Stratosfir Bumi

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar