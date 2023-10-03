Kahirupan Kota

elmu pangaweruh

NASA Nyimpulkeun Misi CALIPSO Saatos 17 Taun Analisis Iklim sareng Kualitas Udara

ByJibril Botha

Oct 3, 2023
NASA Nyimpulkeun Misi CALIPSO Saatos 17 Taun Analisis Iklim sareng Kualitas Udara

NASA has recently announced the completion of its CALIPSO (Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation) mission, which spanned a remarkable 17 years. This joint effort between NASA and France’s CNES has made significant contributions to the understanding of climate, weather, and air quality.

Employing LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, CALIPSO collected over 10 billion measurements and produced thousands of scientific reports. The mission involved two satellites, CALIPSO and CloudSat, which were launched in 2003 and operated in a Sun-synchronous orbit.

One of the mission’s primary objectives was to measure cloud altitudes and characteristics of various atmospheric particles, including dust, sea salt, ash, and soot. These observations played a crucial role in the development of sophisticated models that aid our understanding of complex atmospheric processes including cloud formation, atmospheric convection, precipitation, and particle transport.

CALIPSO’s data proved particularly valuable during the Australian wildfires of 2020. The mission captured smoke plumes rising to extraordinary heights of 15 to 20 kilometers, reaching into the stratosphere. This information offered invaluable insights into the behavior and impact of wildfire smoke on the Earth’s atmosphere and climate.

The conclusion of the CALIPSO mission marks the end of a remarkable era of scientific exploration and data gathering. Over its operating period, CALIPSO has greatly expanded our knowledge of atmospheric conditions, contributing to ongoing efforts to monitor climate change, weather patterns, and air quality.

Watesan:
1. CALIPSO (Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation): A joint mission between NASA and France’s CNES that utilized LIDAR technology to collect data on climate, weather, and air quality.
2. LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging): A remote sensing technique that uses laser pulses to measure distances and gather information about the properties of scattered light, often used for atmospheric observations.

Source: IE

By Jibril Botha

