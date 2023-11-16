New Article: Astonishing Sight in the Sky: Astronauts Accidentally Release Toolkit into Orbit

In a recent spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS), a pair of astronauts inadvertently set off a mesmerizing spectacle as they accidentally released a toolkit, which is now floating aimlessly through the low Earth orbit. What was once an inconspicuous crew lock bag has now become a visible object observable from the ground with just a pair of binoculars.

During the maintenance of the Station’s solar arrays and preparation of an electronics box for removal, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara encountered a mishap as Moghbeli accidentally dropped the crew lock bag. Captured in footage shared by former European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Dr. Meganne Christian, the bag can be seen immediately tumbling away from Moghbeli, commencing its unpredictable journey through the sky.

Although the bag’s trajectory was assessed by NASA mission control, the risk of it colliding with the ISS was deemed low. Both astronauts remained safe, successfully completing their tasks. Yet, the unintended consequence of the incident is a costly one, as the replacement cost for the crew lock bag is estimated to be around $17,000. This expense arises from the challenges inherent in sending tools to the ISS.

Interestingly, the whereabouts of the tool kit can now be tracked by individuals owning a pair of binoculars and utilizing NASA’s “Spot the Station” tool. Positioned roughly two to four minutes ahead of the ISS, the bag’s designation in the United States Space Force catalog of artificial objects in orbit is 58229/1998–067WC, as affirmed by renowned astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

This occurrence, however, is not unprecedented. In 2008, NASA astronaut Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper inadvertently released a crew lock bag during a maintenance spacewalk, resembling a similar incident several years ago involving astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson, who fumbled a bag containing a crucial fabric debris shield. Although these objects join the ever-expanding collection of space debris, they do not pose a significant threat. In fact, it is expected that this month’s toolkit will burn upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere when it reaches an altitude of approximately 70 miles.

