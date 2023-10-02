Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Astronot Samantha Cristoforetti Némbongkeun Cara Nginum Kopi di Angkasa

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 2, 2023
Astronot Samantha Cristoforetti Némbongkeun Cara Nginum Kopi di Angkasa

A video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) showcases astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti demonstrating how coffee is consumed aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, Cristoforetti demonstrates the unique process of drinking coffee in space.

The video begins with Cristoforetti attempting to drink coffee from a regular cup, but it does not flow out due to the lack of gravity. She then retrieves a specially designed cup known as a “space cup.” Cristoforetti pours coffee into the space cup and successfully drinks it.

The specially designed space cup is part of the Capillary Beverage investigation conducted by NASA. These microgravity cups collect data on the passive movement of complex fluids and help engineers understand capillary fluid physics. The cup’s unique design utilizes surface tension, wetting conditions, and special geometry to deliver the liquid to the lip of the cup.

The video, shared on October 1, has garnered nearly 240,000 views and over 1,900 likes. Viewers commented on the fascinating demonstration, with one Instagram user expressing their desire for a late-night coffee after watching the video.

sumber:
- Badan Spasi Éropa (ESA)
- NASA

Overall, the video offers an intriguing insight into the challenges astronauts face in consuming everyday beverages in space and highlights the innovative solutions developed to overcome these obstacles.

By Mampho Brescia

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Caangna Satelit Bluewalker 3 Nimbulkeun Kahariwang Di Antara Astronom

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies (bnAbs) and their Role in HIV-1 Infection

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Cina Ngarencanakeun Pikeun Ngalegaan Stasion Angkasa na nalika ISS Ngadeukeutan Ahir Umur

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Caangna Satelit Bluewalker 3 Nimbulkeun Kahariwang Di Antara Astronom

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies (bnAbs) and their Role in HIV-1 Infection

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Cina Ngarencanakeun Pikeun Ngalegaan Stasion Angkasa na nalika ISS Ngadeukeutan Ahir Umur

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Northrop Grumman Gabung Angkatan sareng Voyager Space di Commercial Space Station Venture

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar