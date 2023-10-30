Ulikan anyar nembongkeun Debu Halus salaku Faktor konci dina punah Dinosaurus

The age of the dinosaurs came to a tragic end 66 million years ago with the impact of a massive asteroid off the coast of present-day Mexico. While it has long been known that this cataclysmic event caused the extinction of 75% of species on Earth, the details of how this mass extinction unfolded have remained a subject of speculation and debate.

Previous research has suggested that sulfur released during the impact, along with soot from wildfires, triggered a global winter. However, a new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience presents a different perspective. The study proposes that fine dust created from pulverized rock, propelled into the atmosphere in the aftermath of the impact, played a more significant role in the extinction event.

Lead study author Cem Berk Senel, a postdoctoral researcher at the Royal Observatory of Belgium, highlights the impact of this dust on photosynthesis, a crucial biological process for life. The dust blocked the sunlight, preventing plants from photosynthesizing for nearly two years, resulting in a collapse of the food web and a chain reaction of extinctions.

To reach these conclusions, scientists developed a new computer model based on data from sediment samples taken from the Tanis fossil site in North Dakota. These samples captured a 20-year period following the impact and provided unique insights into the aftermath of the catastrophic event. The analysis of the samples revealed the presence of silicate dust particles that remained in the atmosphere for up to 15 years, causing potentially significant cooling of the global climate.

This study sheds new light on the mechanisms behind the dinosaur extinction and challenges previous assumptions about the main killing mechanism being extreme cold. Instead, the research emphasizes the crucial role of the shutdown of photosynthesis due to fine dust blocking the sun. By understanding these processes and their duration with more precision, scientists can gain deeper insights into the extinction event and how it impacted various species.

