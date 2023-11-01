Ancient Hyena Droppings Provide Insights into the Genetic History of Ice Age Woolly Rhinos

A recent study published in the journal Biology Letters has uncovered valuable genetic information about Ice Age woolly rhinos by analyzing DNA extracted from fossilized hyena droppings found in German caves. The research team, consisting of paleontologists, evolutionists, and geoscientists from various German institutions, focused specifically on the European woolly rhino, which has remained relatively unknown compared to its Eurasian counterpart.

The team discovered coprolite samples, or fossilized feces, left behind by ancient hyenas in two caves located in the Lone Valley of Germany. These samples were found in layers of soil dating back to the Middle Paleolithic period. Despite the degraded state of the DNA, the researchers successfully isolated the DNA of both the hyenas and woolly rhinos from the coprolite samples. This groundbreaking analysis allowed them to reconstruct the mitochondrial genome of a woolly rhino for the first time.

By studying the assemblage of the mitochondrial genome, the research team determined that the European woolly rhino and the Siberian woolly rhino diverged from a common ancestor approximately 45,000 years ago. This finding sheds light on the genetic history and phylogeographic differentiation of these two woolly rhino species.

The study highlights the significance of studying fossilized dung as a method for uncovering the ancestry of ancient creatures. This overlooked science has the potential to provide valuable insights into the evolutionary history of species that otherwise may remain unknown.

Overall, this research expands our understanding of Ice Age woolly rhinos and their genetic relationships. It offers a fresh perspective on the European woolly rhino and emphasizes the importance of utilizing unconventional sources, such as ancient hyena droppings, to unlock the secrets of the past.

FAQs

Q: What is a coprolite?

A: A coprolite is a fossilized piece of feces.

Q: Why were ancient hyena droppings used for the study?

A: Ancient hyenas were known to attack and consume a variety of large animals, including woolly rhinos. Their droppings provided a potential source of preserved DNA from the rhinos.

Q: What is the significance of studying the mitochondrial genome?

A: The mitochondrial genome is inherited maternally and can provide insights into the evolutionary relationships and phylogeography of species.

Q: How long ago did the European woolly rhino disappear?

A: The exact timing of the European woolly rhino’s extinction is still unknown. Further research is needed to determine when it disappeared from the natural landscape.