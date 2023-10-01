Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Observasi NIRSpec Sedna, Gonggong, sareng Quaoar dina Teleskop Angkasa James Webb

ByJibril Botha

Oct 1, 2023
Observasi NIRSpec Sedna, Gonggong, sareng Quaoar dina Teleskop Angkasa James Webb

We conducted observations of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar using the NIRSpec instrument on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in order to study their spectra. Sedna and Gonggong were observed in low-resolution prism mode, covering wavelengths from 0.7 to 5.2 μm. Quaoar, on the other hand, was observed at higher spectral resolution using medium-resolution gratings, spanning from 0.97 to 3.16 μm.

The spectrum of Sedna revealed the presence of several absorption features, including ethane (C2H6), acetylene (C2H2), ethylene (C2H4), H2O (water), and potentially minor CO2 (carbon dioxide). Gonggong’s spectrum showed fewer and weaker ethane features, but stronger and cleaner features related to H2O and CO2 bonded with other molecules. Quaoar’s prism spectrum displayed even fewer and weaker ethane features, as well as deep and clean H2O features, a potential feature at 3.2 μm attributed to HCN (hydrogen cyanide), and CO2 ice.

When examining Quaoar at higher resolution, we discovered various overtone and combination bands of ethane and methane (CH4). The spectra of all three objects exhibited steep red spectral slopes and strong, broad absorptions between 2.7 and 3.6 μm, indicating the presence of complex organic molecules.

These light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules are attributed to the irradiation of methane. The variations in their apparent abundances can be attributed to the distinct orbits of the three bodies, which result in different timescales of methane retention and exposure to charged particles.

Overall, the persistent presence of light hydrocarbons suggests a replenishment of methane on the surfaces of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar. It is postulated that these celestial bodies have experienced internal melting and geological processes.

sumber:
- astro-ph.EP

By Jibril Botha

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Peneliti Universitas Sydney Ditunjuk Fellows tina Royal Society of NSW

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Stress Halodo Nimbulkeun Parobahan dina Fungsi Taneuh Hutan Hujan

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Biosensor Berbasis Protéin Terobosan Dimekarkeun pikeun Ngadeteksi Ranjau Darat sareng Ordnance Unexploded Berbasis TNT

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Peneliti Universitas Sydney Ditunjuk Fellows tina Royal Society of NSW

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Stress Halodo Nimbulkeun Parobahan dina Fungsi Taneuh Hutan Hujan

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Biosensor Berbasis Protéin Terobosan Dimekarkeun pikeun Ngadeteksi Ranjau Darat sareng Ordnance Unexploded Berbasis TNT

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Persib Rover NASA Nangkep Sétan Debu Mars di Kawah Jezero

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar