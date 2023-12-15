Mars Kuna: Bukti Cai jeung Poténsial pikeun Kahirupan

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have made an extraordinary discovery that sheds light on the ancient history of Mars. The Perseverance rover, which has been exploring the Red Planet since February 2021, is now traversing the Jezero Crater, uncovering evidence of water and the potential for life.

In a recent animated artist’s concept released by NASA, water is depicted breaking through the rim of the Jezero Crater billions of years ago. This influx of water brought sediment deposits, eventually leading to the formation of a delta. Scientists have carefully constructed a timeline for the crater’s formation and identified three distinct periods when water flooded through the rim.

Perseverance’s mission is to explore the astrobiology of Mars and investigate the areas it can reach. The rover recently embarked on a detailed investigation of an ancient Martian lake, located within the Jezero Crater’s ancient river delta. In the area known as “Lefroy Bay,” scientists collected a sample containing a significant amount of fine-grained silica. This substance, which is capable of preserving fossils on Earth, holds the potential for preserving ancient life on Mars.

According to Ken Farley, a Caltech project scientist, the selection of Jezero as a landing site for Perseverance was based on a thorough understanding of the crater’s geological history. By unraveling the story of its lake and river phases, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the planet’s past and the conditions that may have supported life.

Looking ahead, NASA plans to collaborate with the European Space Agency on future missions to Mars. These missions aim to collect sealed samples from the Red Planet and bring them back to Earth for further analysis. This in-depth examination of Martian materials will provide a deeper understanding of the planet’s potential for habitation and the existence of ancient life.

As the Perseverance rover celebrates its 1,000th day on Mars, each new discovery brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our neighboring planet and answering the age-old question: Is there life beyond Earth?