Pesawat Ruang Angkasa Juno Nangkep Gambar Jupiter anu Endah

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has recently captured breathtaking photographs of Jupiter, showcasing the planet’s majestic beauty and revealing fascinating scientific discoveries. Juno, in its elliptical orbit around Jupiter since July 2016, dipped close to the planet’s cloud tops during its 56th perijove, on November 22. Traveling at a mind-boggling speed of approximately 130,000 mph, Juno used its two-megapixel camera, JunoCAM, to click stunning images.

Despite facing challenges while orbiting, such as spinning and the need to piece together strips of images, Juno managed to transmit these images back to Earth. The raw data takes approximately 34 light-minutes to reach our planet as a radio transmission. Citizen scientists then transformed this raw data into visually striking images that offer a glimpse into Jupiter’s mysteries.

With its titanium radiation vault protecting its sensitive instruments, Juno is armed to withstand Jupiter’s intense radiation belts. The spacecraft’s scientific tools, including a magnetometer, a gravity science system, and a microwave radiometer, provide valuable data about Jupiter’s magnetic and gravitational fields, atmospheric temperature, pressure, and composition.

Notably, even Juno’s communication system contributes to scientific research. By tracking slight changes in Juno’s velocity, as small as 0.01 millimeters per second, scientists gain insight into Jupiter’s gravity field. This knowledge is essential to understanding the planet’s atmosphere more profoundly.

The Juno mission has yielded significant scientific findings, such as the detection of abundant water near the equator, the observation of lightning in Jupiter’s clouds, and the exploration of Jupiter’s x-ray aurorae. Moreover, during its 55th perijove in October, Juno passed an impressive 7,270 miles from Jupiter’s volcanic moon, Io. In the upcoming 57th perijove on December 30, Juno is expected to get even closer, within a mere 930 miles of Io, potentially providing the best images ever captured of this enigmatic moon.

The Juno spacecraft continues to amaze with its remarkable discoveries and stunning imagery. These insights not only expand our understanding of Jupiter but also fuel our curiosity about the mysteries of the universe.