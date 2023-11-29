Zelda Fan o Etsa Filimi e Khahlehang ea Godzilla a Sebelisa Meokho ea 'Muso

Morati ea nang le talenta le ea chesehelang lifilimi o sutulitse meeli ea boiqapelo ka har'a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Mosebelisi oa Twitter @sumoguri2323 o thehile filimi e khuts'oane ea mohlahare ka botlalo ka har'a papali, e se nang e mong haese Godzilla ea ikhethang. Video ena e khahlehang e bonts'a litsebo tsa botaki tsa batšehetsi 'me e totobatsa bokhoni bo se nang moeli boo Tears of the Kingdom's mechanics ea ho qapa e fanang ka eona.

Video, e seng e fumane tlhokomelo e kholo, e fana ka boithabiso bo tsotehang ba Godzilla a sebelisa lisebelisoa le lisebelisoa tsa Zonai. Kaiju, e rehiloeng hape Zonai Zilla, e tsosoa ka bokhabane ka tšebeliso ea fan ea bokhoni ba Ultrahand. Ka 'mino o khethiloeng ka hloko le melumo ea molumo, Zonai Zilla o bonoa a tsamaea ka har'a Motse oa Lurelin, a siea timetso ka mor'a eona. Litanka li leka ho loantša sebōpuoa sena se sehlōhō, empa boiteko ba tsona ke ba lefeela ha mollo o nela motseng o malimabe. Boqapi, litšoantšo tsa libaesekopo, le ho hlophisa tse bontšitsoeng filiming ena e khuts'oane li hlolla ruri.

Lekhetho lena la lifilimi tsa khale tsa Toho Godzilla le tla ka nako e monate bakeng sa barati ba kaiju. Ka tokollo ea morao-rao ea letoto la Apple TV + la MonterVerse Monarch: Legacy of Monsters le tokollo e tlang ea machaba ea Godzilla Minus One, balateli ba letetse ka tjantjello ho lokolloa ha Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire selemong se tlang. The Legend of Zelda: Meokho ea 'Muso, ka lehlakoreng le leng, e fumane tlhompho e loketseng ho Likhau tsa Lipapali tse tlang, ho amohela mabitso a Game of the Year le Best Action/Adventure Game.

Pōpo e makatsang ea @sumoguri2323 e sebetsa e le bopaki ba lerato le talenta ka har'a sechaba sa lipapali. E bonts'a menyetla e ke keng ea lekanngoa ka har'a Tears of the Kingdom's crafting mechanics mme e fana ka pono e ncha mabapi le bokhoni ba papali ea ho pheta lipale le boqapi. Bashebelli le ba sa tsoa fihla ba ka ananela boinehelo le bokhoni bo hlollang bo ileng ba etsoa ho qapa filimi ena e ikhethang ea Godzilla ka har'a bokahohle ba Zelda.

FAQs

Meokho ea 'Muso ke Eng?

Meokho ea 'Muso ke papali ho The Legend of Zelda franchise e nang le mechini ea boqapi e sa tloaelehang, e lumellang libapali ho hlahisa boiqapelo ba bona.

Ke mang ea entseng filimi ea Godzilla ka har'a Tears of the Kingdom?

Filimi ena e entsoe ke sebapali se nang le talenta le sebapali sa lifilimi se tsejoang ka lebitso la @sumoguri2323 ho Twitter.

Godzilla o ile a etsoa joang hape filiming eo?

Godzilla, ea ileng a rehoa lebitso la Zonai Zilla, o ile a tsosolosoa ho sebelisoa lisebelisoa le lisebelisoa tsa Zonai, hammoho le bokhoni ba Ultrahand ka har'a Meokho ea 'Muso.

Ke litaba life tse ling tse amanang le Godzilla tse tla lokolloa haufinyane?

Fans e ka lebella letoto la MonterVerse Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, premiere ea machaba ea Godzilla Minus One, le Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire e tla qala selemong se tlang.

Na Meokho ea ’Muso e se e amohetsoe indastering ea lipapali?

Ee, Meokho ea 'Muso e khethiloe bakeng sa likhau tse 'maloa Likabelong tsa Lipapali tse tlang, ho kenyeletsoa Game of the Year le Best Action/Adventure Game.