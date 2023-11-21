Ke ente efe e ileng ea emisa lilemong tsa bo-70?

What Vaccine Stopped in the 70s?

In the 1970s, a groundbreaking vaccine known as the smallpox vaccine played a pivotal role in eradicating one of the deadliest diseases in human history. Smallpox, caused by the variola virus, had plagued humanity for centuries, causing widespread illness, disfigurement, and death. However, thanks to the tireless efforts of scientists and healthcare professionals, smallpox was officially declared eradicated in 1980 by the World Health Organization (WHO). Let’s delve into the details of this remarkable vaccine and its impact.

The smallpox vaccine, also known as the vaccinia vaccine, was developed in the late 18th century by Edward Jenner, an English physician. The vaccine utilized a related virus called vaccinia, which provided immunity against smallpox. By introducing a weakened form of the vaccinia virus into the body, the immune system would recognize and destroy it, while also developing a defense against the variola virus.

The vaccine’s success was evident in the 1970s when the WHO launched an intensified global smallpox eradication campaign. Mass vaccination efforts were carried out in countries where smallpox was still prevalent, leading to a significant decline in cases. The last known natural case of smallpox occurred in Somalia in 1977, and with no new cases reported thereafter, the disease was declared eradicated just three years later.

LBH:

Q: Is the smallpox vaccine still used today?

A: Following the eradication of smallpox, routine vaccination against the disease was discontinued worldwide. However, small quantities of the virus are still stored in laboratories for research purposes and as a precautionary measure.

Q: Are there any side effects of the smallpox vaccine?

A: Like any vaccine, the smallpox vaccine can have side effects. Common reactions include soreness at the injection site, fever, and body aches. In rare cases, more serious complications can occur, such as severe allergic reactions or infections.

Q: Why was smallpox chosen for eradication?

A: Smallpox was chosen for eradication due to several factors, including the availability of an effective vaccine, the absence of animal reservoirs, and the visible symptoms of the disease, which made it easier to identify and contain outbreaks.

The smallpox vaccine stands as a testament to the power of vaccination in combating deadly diseases. Its success in eradicating smallpox serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing vaccination efforts in preventing the resurgence of other infectious diseases. While smallpox may be a disease of the past, the lessons learned from its eradication continue to shape public health strategies worldwide.