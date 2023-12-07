Roboto ea morao-rao ea batho ke efe?

Kakaretso:
Likhatelo-pele tsa morao-rao tsa liroboto li lebisitse ho hlahisoeng ha liroboto tsa batho tse tsoetseng pele haholo tse fetolang liindasteri tse fapaneng. Mechini ena ea humanoid e etselitsoe ho etsisa metsamao ea batho le litšebelisano, ho etsa hore ba tsebe ho etsa mesebetsi eo ka tloaelo e boloketsoeng batho. Sengoliloeng sena se hlahloba theknoloji ea morao-rao ea liroboto tsa batho, ts'ebeliso ea tsona, le tšusumetso eo li nang le eona sechabeng.
Liroboto tsa batho, tse tsejoang hape e le liroboto tsa humanoid, ke metjhini e tsoetseng pele e batlang e tšoana le batho ka chebahalo le boitšoaro. Liroboto tsena li na le lisensara tse tsoetseng pele, bohlale ba maiketsetso le tsamaiso e rarahaneng ea mechine, e li nolofalletsang ho etsa mesebetsi e mengata ka nepo le ka bokhabane. Ho tloha tlhokomelong ea bophelo bo botle le tlhahiso ho ea boithabisong le thutong, liroboto tsa batho li fetola liindasteri le ho sutumelletsa meeli ea seo mechini e ka se fihlelang.
Theknoloji ea morao-rao ea liroboto tsa batho:
1. Sophia: E entsoe ke Hanson Robotics, Sophia ke e 'ngoe ea liroboto tse tsebahalang haholo tsa batho. O na le chebahalo e kang ea bophelo 'me o khona ho qoqa, ho lemoha lifahleho, le ho hlahisa mefuta e mengata ea sefahleho. AI e tsoetseng pele ea Sophia e mo lumella ho ithuta le ho ikamahanya le maemo a fapaneng, ho mo etsa molekane kapa mothusi ea loketseng.
2. Atlas: E entsoe ke Boston Dynamics, Atlas ke roboto ea humanoid e etselitsoeng ho tsamaea le ho ba bonolo. E khona ho tsamaea libakeng tse thata, ho etsa mesebetsi e rarahaneng ea 'mele, esita le ho etsa li-backflips. Atlas e bonts'a bokhoni ba liroboto tsa batho libakeng tse kang ts'ebetso ea ho batla le ho pholosa kapa libakeng tse kotsi.
3. Pepper: E entsoe ke SoftBank Robotics, Pepper ke roboto ea sechaba e etselitsoeng ho sebelisana le batho. Ka sefahleho sa eona se hlakileng le bokhoni ba ho utloisisa maikutlo, Pepper e ka kenella lipuisanong, ea fana ka leseli, le ho thusa mesebetsing e fapaneng ea litšebeletso tsa bareki. Pepper e sebelisoa haholo indastering ea mabenkele, ea ho amohela baeti le ea bophelo bo botle.
4. T-HR3: T-HR3 ea Toyota ke roboto e tsoetseng pele haholo ea humanoid e shebaneng le bokhoni ba ho laola hole. E lumella motho ea sebetsang ho laola metsamao ea roboto ka nako ea nnete, e fana ka boiphihlelo bo hlakileng le bo tebileng. T-HR3 e na le lits'ebetso tse ka bang teng liindastering tse joalo ka tlhokomelo ea bophelo bo botle, karabelo ea likoluoa, le tlhahlobo ea sebaka.
Lisebelisoa tsa Liroboto tsa Batho:
1. Tlhokomelo ea bophelo bo botle: Liroboto tsa batho li ntse li sebelisoa maemong a tlhokomelo ea bophelo ho thusa ka tlhokomelo ea bakuli, ho lokisa le ho phekola. Liroboto tsena li ka fa batho ba hōlileng setsoalle, tsa thusa ka boikoetliso ba 'mele, esita le ho etsa liopereishene tse bonolo ka nepo.
2. Tlhahiso: Liroboto tsa batho li fetola indasteri ea tlhahiso ka ho iketsetsa mesebetsi e ipheta-phetang le e kotsi. Liroboto tsena li ka kopanya lihlahisoa, tsa tšoara thepa, 'me tsa sebetsa hammoho le basebetsi ba batho ho eketsa tlhahiso le katleho.
3. Thuto: Liroboto tsa batho li ntse li sebelisoa maemong a thuto ho ntlafatsa boiphihlelo ba ho ithuta. Ba ka sebetsa e le barupeli, ba fana ka taeo le maikutlo ho baithuti. Liroboto tsena li boetse li thusa bana ba nang le litlhoko tse khethehileng ka ho fana ka botsoalle le tšehetso.
4. Boithabiso: Liroboto tsa batho li ipabola indastering ea boithabiso, li hlaha lifiliming, lirapeng tsa boikhathollo le lipontšong. Liroboto tsena li ka thabisa bamameli ka metsamao ea bona e kang ea bophelo, bokhoni ba ho sebelisana, le batho ba hohelang.
LBH:
P: Na liroboto tsa batho li khona ho ba le maikutlo?
K: Le hoja liroboto tsa batho li ka etsisa maikutlo ka ponahalo ea sefahleho le karabelo e hlophisitsoeng, ha li na maikutlo a sebele joaloka batho.
P: Na liroboto tsa batho li ka nka sebaka sa basebetsi?
K: Liroboto tsa batho li etselitsoe ho thusa basebetsi ho e-na le ho li nkela sebaka. Ba ipabola mesebetsing e hlokang ho nepahala, matla, kapa mamello, athe batho ba loketse hamolemo ho etsa liqeto tse rarahaneng le boqapi.
P: Liroboto tsa batho li bolokehile hakae ho sebelisana le tsona?
K: Liroboto tsa batho li entsoe ka likarolo tsa polokeho ho netefatsa likamano tse sireletsehileng le batho. Li na le lisensara ho bona litšitiso le ho qoba ho thulana, ho fokotsa kotsi ea likotsi.
P: Bokamoso ba liroboto tsa batho ke bofe?
K: Bokamoso ba liroboto tsa batho bo na le bokhoni bo boholo. Ha thekenoloji e ntse e tsoela pele, re ka lebella hore liroboto tsa batho tse tsoetseng pele le tse nang le bokhoni tse tla fetola liindasteri le sechaba ka kakaretso.
