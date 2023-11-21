E hlahisa OnePlus AI Music Studio: Hlahisa Boqapi ba Hao ba 'Mino

OnePlus, the renowned China-based smartphone manufacturer, has recently launched its groundbreaking AI Music Studio. This innovative tool empowers users to compose their own songs effortlessly, opening the doors to remarkable musical aspirations. With its cutting-edge technology, the AI Music Studio allows you to craft mesmerizing lyrics, seamlessly merge them with AI-generated beats, and watch your creation unfold through visually captivating music videos – all within your grasp.

Gone are the days of traditional music creation. OnePlus AI Music Studio combines the power of artificial intelligence with your artistic vision. You no longer need to own a OnePlus device to access this exceptional feature, as it is available to both Indian and non-Indian users.

So, how can you create your very own music video? It’s a simple and intuitive process. Start by signing up using your email address, then delve into the journey of musical expression with the following steps:

1. Click on ‘Create Music’ and choose your preferred genre (rap, hip-hop, EDM; pop coming soon), mood (happy, energetic, romantic, sad), and theme.

2. Proceed to provide a prompt for the AI to generate your unique lyrics.

3. Within the next 2-3 minutes, you will receive the lyrics crafted by the AI.

4. Now, it’s time to create your music while synchronizing it with the captivating video.

5. If desired, download the final music video and share it on your favorite social media platforms.

To further enhance the enthusiasm around this revolutionary feature, OnePlus has launched an exciting contest for users in India, Europe, and North America. Each region is allowed 100 entries, giving participants the opportunity to showcase their musical prowess. Multiple entries are welcome; however, only one entry per person will be eligible for a prize. The submission deadline for the contest is 5pm IST on December 17.

Explore the endless possibilities OnePlus AI Music Studio offers and unleash your artistic potential. Let your musical masterpieces soar and captivate the world with your unique creations.

Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)

1. Is OnePlus AI Music Studio available worldwide?

Yes, OnePlus AI Music Studio is accessible to users both in India and outside the country. It is not restricted to any specific region.

2. Do I need to own a OnePlus device to use the AI Music Studio?

No, you do not need to own a OnePlus device to access and utilize the AI Music Studio. It is available to all users regardless of their smartphone brand.

3. How can I participate in the OnePlus AI Music Studio contest?

To participate in the OnePlus AI Music Studio contest, simply create your music video using the tool and submit your entry before the deadline. Full contest details can be found on the OnePlus website.

mehloling

– [Hindustan Times](https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-post/introducing-oneplus-ai-music-studio-unleash-your-musical-creativity/story-HtWxTAtD4w7aLM0MKYytZJ.html)