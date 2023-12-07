Lipapali tsa Skybound li Hlakola The Walking Dead: Ho eka, E fana ka Puseletso ho Bapali

Skybound Games and Other Ocean Interactive have announced that they are ceasing the development of The Walking Dead: Betrayal, an online multiplayer game set in the post-apocalyptic world of the popular franchise. The game, which has been in early access for almost three months, will be removed from the Steam platform next week, with the complete shutdown scheduled for December 15.

In a blog post, Skybound Games stated that despite their best efforts, they were unable to cultivate the vibrant community of backstabbers that they had originally envisioned for the game. The Walking Dead: Betrayal aimed to provide players with an experience centered around social deception and survival, offering the option to either form alliances or deceive other survivors. Unfortunately, the game failed to attract the desired audience.

Players who purchased The Walking Dead: Betrayal will be eligible for a full refund, which will be facilitated through both Steam and the official TWD: Betrayal Discord server. The developers have assured fans that updates regarding the refund process will be communicated promptly.

It is always disappointing when a game fails to meet its expectations, especially when it is set in a beloved franchise like The Walking Dead. However, it is commendable that Skybound Games is taking responsibility and offering refunds to affected players. This action reflects their commitment to delivering a high-quality gaming experience and maintaining the trust of their player base.

As The Walking Dead: Betrayal prepares to bid farewell, fans of the franchise will undoubtedly look forward to future offerings from Skybound Games and their partners. Perhaps the next venture will capture the essence of the series in a way that resonates with both new and existing fans.