Tšusumetso ea Cloud Computing ho Latin American Data Center Infrastructure
Cloud computing e fetotse tsela eo likhoebo li sebetsang ka eona, 'me phello ea eona ho meaho ea setsi sa data ea Latin America le eona e joalo. Ka keketseho e ntseng e eketseha ea lits'ebeletso tsa maru sebakeng sena, litsi tsa data li ntse li etsa liphetoho tse kholo ho fihlela litlhoko tse ntseng li eketseha tsa nako ena e tsamaisoang ke theknoloji.
Cloud computing, ka mantsoe a bonolo, e bolela ho fana ka litšebeletso tsa k'homphieutha holim'a marang-rang. E lumella likhoebo ho fumana le ho boloka data, ho tsamaisa lits'ebetso, le ho sebelisa lisebelisoa tsa komporo ntle le tlhoko ea lisebelisoa tsa setšeng. Phetoho ena ho tloha litsing tsa khale tsa lits'ebeletso ho ea ho litharollo tse thehiloeng marung e na le melemo e mengata, ho kenyeletsoa ho boloka litšenyehelo, scalability, le ho feto-fetoha ha maemo.
Latin America, phello ea cloud computing ho lisebelisoa tsa setsi sa data e habeli. Ntlha ea pele, e lebisitse ho ata ha litsi tsa data ho pholletsa le sebaka seo. Ha likhoebo tse ngata li amohela lits'ebeletso tsa maru, tlhoko ea ho boloka data le bokhoni ba ho e lokisa e eketsehile. Sena se entse hore ho thehoe litsi tse ncha tsa data le katoloso ea tse seng li le teng ho hlokomela litlhoko tse ntseng li eketseha tsa likhoebo le bareki.
Taba ea bobeli, komporo ea leru e entse hore ho be le phetoho mokhoeng le meahong ea litsi tsa data. Litsi tsa setso tsa data li hahiloe ho boloka li-server tsa 'mele le lisebelisoa tsa marang-rang. Leha ho le joalo, ka ho phahama ha lits'ebeletso tsa maru, litsi tsa data li se li etselitsoe ho amohela mekhoa ea mekhoa ea boipheliso le ho fana ka khokahanyo e hlokahalang le ts'ireletso bakeng sa lits'ebetso tse thehiloeng marung.
LBH:
P: cloud computing ke eng?
K: Cloud computing e bua ka phano ea lits'ebeletso tsa khomphutha marang-rang, e lumellang likhoebo ho fumana le ho sebelisa lisebelisoa tsa komporo ntle le tlhoko ea lisebelisoa tsa setšeng.
P: Melemo ea cloud computing ke efe?
A: Cloud computing e fana ka poloko ea litšenyehelo, scalability, le ho feto-fetoha ha maemo bakeng sa likhoebo. E lumella ho fihlella habonolo ho data, lits'ebetso, le lisebelisoa tsa komporo ho tsoa kae kapa kae, ka nako efe kapa efe.
P: cloud computing e amme mekhoa ea motheo ea setsi sa data joang Latin America?
A: Cloud computing e lebisitse ho ata ha litsi tsa data Latin America, kaha likhoebo le bareki ba ntse ba amohela litšebeletso tsa maru. E boetse e khothalelitse ho fetoha ha moralo le meralo ea litsi tsa data ho amohela meaho e ntlafalitsoeng le ho ts'ehetsa lits'ebetso tse thehiloeng marung.
Qetellong, computing ea leru e bile le phello e tebileng ho lisebelisoa tsa setsi sa data Latin America. Kamohelo e ntseng e eketseha ea lits'ebeletso tsa maru e tsamaisitse katoloso ea litsi tsa data mme e khothalelitse phetoho moralong oa tsona ho fihlela litlhoko tsa mehla ena e tsamaisoang ke theknoloji. Ha likhoebo li ntse li tsoela pele ho amohela cloud computing, tsoelo-pele ea lisebelisoa tsa setsi sa data sebakeng sena e ikemiselitse ho tsoela pele, ho theha bokamoso ba sebaka sa dijithale sa Latin America.