Victrix o phatlalatsa Modular Pro Controller bakeng sa Xbox

Victrix, a leading manufacturer of gaming peripherals, has revealed that it will be launching an Xbox version of its highly acclaimed Pro BFG modular pro controller. This release comes after the success of the PlayStation edition and aims to provide Xbox players with the same level of customization and control.

The Xbox Pro BFG edition features a sleek and modular design, allowing players to create their own preferred button layouts and easily switch between different configurations during gameplay, whether on console or PC. The controller incorporates the standard Xbox button labels, including the share, menu, and Xbox dashboard buttons. It will be available in two stylish color schemes, white and black.

Preorders for the Xbox Pro BFG will be available in January at Victrix’s online store, with the controller set to launch in February 2024. The package comes with three main modules, including a reversible left module with a thumbstick and D-pad, as well as two right modules – one with the standard four face buttons and thumbstick, and another specifically designed for fighting games with six face buttons.

To further enhance the gaming experience, the Xbox Pro BFG includes four interchangeable thumbsticks, offering varying lengths and different surface tops. Additionally, it comes with four thumbstick gates, which allow players to change the range of movement of the thumbsticks, as well as three D-pad styles. All of these components are conveniently stored in a durable hardshell carrying case.

In line with its PlayStation counterpart, the Xbox Pro BFG boasts adjustable trigger sensitivity and four remappable rear buttons, providing players with even more customization options. With its impressive range of features and design, the Xbox version of the Pro BFG is promising to be a top contender in the pro controller market.

Gaming enthusiasts who have tried the PlayStation Pro BFG controller have praised its performance and versatility, and now Xbox players have a chance to experience the same level of gaming excellence. Keep an eye out for the Xbox Pro BFG controller and discover a new dimension of control and customization for your gaming sessions.