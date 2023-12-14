Session e Ikgethileng e Fella ntle le Katleho ho Lintho Tse Tlang Pele ho 'Musisi

Seboka sa bone se khethehileng Texas Capitol se felile ka Labobeli ntle le tsoelo-pele ea lintho tse tlang pele ho 'Musisi Greg Abbott tse amanang le polokeho ea sekolo, moputso oa matichere, li-account tsa polokelo ea thuto le sekoloto sa likhetho. Tšitiso ea bohlokoa ka ho fetisisa e ne e le tlhahiso ea ho fana ka lichelete ho likolo tsa poraefete ka li-account tsa polokelo ea thuto, e leng se ileng sa baka ntoa e telele nakong eohle ea mananeo a khethehileng.
Baetsi ba melao ha baa ka ba khona ho fihlela tumellano tabeng ea khetho ea sekolo, e leng se ileng sa fella ka ho hlōleha ha sephutheloana sa thuto se felletseng se neng se akarelletsa chelete bakeng sa tšireletseho ea sekolo, kabo e eketsehileng bakeng sa likolo tsa sechaba, le ho nyolleloa ha meputso ea matichere. Tlhahiso e ile ea hloloa ka Ntlong ka lebaka la kopanelo ea 21 House Republicans e ikopantseng le Democrats.
Kamano e senyehileng lipakeng tsa Sebui sa Ntlo Dade Phelan le Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick e ile ea thatafatsa tšebetso ea molao. Patrick o ile a nyatsa Phelan ka seo a se nkang e le boeta-pele bo hlōlehileng, a bolela hore tsamaiso ea molao e "robehile" ka lebaka la ho hloka 'nete le boeta-pele bo tsoang ho Mookameli oa Ntlo.
E mong oa mahlatsipa a seboka se khethehileng e bile Bill 6 ea Senate, e neng e reretsoe ho fetola mokhoa oa ho phephetsa sephetho sa likhetho lekhotleng. Ho hloleha ha bili ho ka liehisa ts'ebetsong ea liphallelo tsa lekhetho la thepa, ho nkoa e le e 'ngoe ea likatleho tsa bohlokoa tsa Rephaboliki nakong ena.
Le hoja Patrick a ile a bontša ho soetseha, Phelan o ile a rorisa se finyeletsoeng ke Rephabliki polelong ea litaba tsa sechaba. Khohlano lipakeng tsa baetapele ba babeli e hlahisitse ngongoreho mabapi le katleho ea lekhotla la ketsamolao.
Bahlahlobisisi, ba kang Rep. James Talarico, ba lumela hore sepheo sa 'Musisi Abbott e ne e se hore le ka mohla a fane ka melao e utloahalang bakeng sa likolo tsa sechaba. Talarico o ile a bolela hore khaello ea tsoelo-pele e bakoa ke khatello ea lipolotiki e hlahisoang ke 'musisi ho sitisa lichelete bakeng sa thuto ea sechaba.
Ho sa tsotellehe pheletso ea seboka se khethehileng, baetsi ba molao ba ile ba khona ho fetisa likoloto tse amanang le ho haha lerako la moeli le ho etsa tlōlo ea molao ho kena moeling o seng molaong. Leha ho le joalo, litebello tsa liak’haonte tsa polokelo ea thuto li lula li sa tsitsa, ho se na tiiso ea hore ho tla ba le nako e ’ngoe e khethehileng.
'Muelli oa' Musisi Abbott o bontšitse tšepo ka bokamoso ba matsapa a khetho ea sekolo, a hatisa hore ntoa ea khetho ea sekolo e tla tsoela pele ho fihlela e atleha. 'Musisi o rera ho sebelisana le baetsi ba molao le bakhethi ho buella khetho ea likolo naheng ka bophara.