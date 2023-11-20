Na Tatelano ea Nier: Automata e Horizon?

Fans of the critically acclaimed action RPG, Nier: Automata, have been eagerly awaiting news of a sequel. While the gaming community was hopeful for an imminent release, it appears that they will have to wait a little longer. According to Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito, the development team has plans for a new entry in the Nier series, but it won’t be anytime soon. In a recent interview at the Korean game event G-STAR 2023, Saito confirmed that a sequel is on the horizon, but emphasized that their focus is currently on a different project.

The original Nier: Automata, released in 2017, received widespread praise for its stunning visuals and unique combat mechanics. Selling an impressive 7.5 million copies, it quickly became a breakout hit for Square Enix. Since then, the game has expanded its universe with crossover events, promotions, and even an anime adaptation. However, despite its success, fans have not yet received confirmation of a new mainline sequel.

During the interview, Saito acknowledged the challenge of replicating the monumental success of Nier: Automata. While he expressed optimism about the future of the series, he also recognized the difficulty of surpassing the original’s achievements. This sentiment was echoed by Nier chief Yoko Taro, who stated that achieving the same level of sales success would be “completely impossible.”

Although specifics about the upcoming Nier game are scarce, fans can take solace in the fact that the beloved series will continue to evolve. In the meantime, Saito and Taro are working tirelessly on a separate project that they hope to unveil in 2024. While details remain under wraps, the anticipation surrounding their upcoming announcement is palpable.

In conclusion, while a direct sequel to Nier: Automata may not be arriving in the near future, fans can rest assured that the Nier series will persevere. The passion and creativity of the development team, coupled with the dedicated fanbase, ensure that the next installment will be worth the wait.

LBH

1. Will there be a sequel to Nier: Automata?

Yes, Square Enix has confirmed that a sequel is in the works. However, the release date has not been announced yet.

2. When can we expect more information about the new Nier game?

Square Enix has stated that they hope to share more details about the upcoming Nier game sometime in 2024. Keep an eye out for official announcements and updates.

3. Will the new game live up to the success of Nier: Automata?

The developers have acknowledged the challenge of surpassing the monumental success of the original game. While they are optimistic about the future of the series, achieving the same level of sales may be difficult. Nevertheless, fans can expect a worthy addition to the Nier universe.