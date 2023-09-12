Liphutheloana tsa PlayStation 5 Console li Fumana Phokotso ea Theko ea $50 US

Sony e phatlalalitse phokotso ea $50 ka theko ea li-console tsa PlayStation 5 United States. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle e fokotsoe ho tloha ho $539.99 ho $489.99, ka tlhahiso ena e fumaneha Inthaneteng ho PlayStation Direct ho fihlela September 30. Ho phaella moo, barekisi ba kang Best Buy le Walmart le bona ba fana ka bongata bo tšoanang ka $489. The Final Fantasy 16 bundle le Horizon Forbidden West bundle le tsona li fumane theolelo ea $50, e fumanehang ho Walmart le Best Buy.

Bakeng sa ba thahasellang, GameStop hajoale e fana ka theolelo ea $50 ho li-PS5 tse khethiloeng ha u reka ka lebenkeleng ho fihlela 9.29.23. Ke habohlokoa ho hlokomela hore litheolelo tsa PS5 tsa US ha li na mabifi ha li bapisoa le Europe, moo Sony e sa tsoa tsamaisa lipapatso tse peli tsa theko ka likhoeli tse ngata. Litlhahiso tsena li kenyelelitse phokotso ea £75 / €100 ka theko ea mofuta o tloaelehileng oa PS5.

Bekeng e fetileng, Sony e ile ea eketsa litheko tsa lipeeletso tsa PlayStation Plus ho fihla ho 35%. Keketseho ena ea litheko e amme merero ea peeletso ea likhoeli tse 12 bakeng sa litšebeletso tsa Essential, Extra, le Premium tiers, ka litheko li nyoloha ka $20-$40 / £10-£20 / €12-€32 ho latela moralo o khethiloeng oa litho.

Ho lokela ho boleloa hore leaker e tšepahalang e senotse tse ling tsa lipapali tse tla eketsoa ho PlayStation Plus Game Catalog khoeling ena.

mehloling

- PlayStation 5: Li-console tsa PlayStation 5 li fokotsoe ka $50 United States.

- Sony Interactive Entertainment: Khamphani e ikarabellang bakeng sa mofuta oa PlayStation.

- Call of Duty: Ntoa ea Sejoale-joale: Papali e tsebahalang ea video ho Call of Duty franchise.

- Khopolo ea ho qetela ea XVI: Letoto le tlang letotong la lipapali tsa Final Fantasy.

- Horizon Forbidden West: Papali e tlang ea ho bapala karolo e ntlafalitsoeng ke Guerrilla Games.

- PlayStation: Sethala sa lipapali se ntlafalitsoeng ke Sony.

- PlayStation Plus: Ts'ebeletso ea ngoliso e fanang ka phihlello ea libapali tse ngata tsa inthaneteng le lipapali tsa mahala.