Re thoholetsa Barupeli ba Selemo sa VyStar ba 2024 ba Semifaenale!

Phatlalatsong e thabisang, ho se ho senotsoe libapali tse 15 tsa semifinal bakeng sa khau e tummeng ea 2024 ea Mosuoe oa Selemo oa VyStar. Batho bana ba emela lihlopha tse fapaneng tsa barupeli, ba bonts'a bahlabani ba nang le phihlelo le ba sa tsoa qala mesebetsi ea bona. Har'a bahlolisani bana ba ts'episang, ba bahlano ba tla hatela pele ho qothisana lehlokoa le sehlooho sa Duval County Teacher of the Year.
Mohapi oa khau e lakatsehang o tla senoloa ka la 20 Pherekhong 2024, likopanong tsa selemo le selemo tsa EDDY tse lebelletsoeng haholo. Ketsahalo ena e sebetsa e le monyetla oa ho lemoha le ho keteka likatleho tse babatsehang tsa matichere Duval County, e totobatsang tlatsetso ea bona ea bohlokoa tsamaisong ea thuto.
Li-semifinalists ke tse latelang:
– Ana Andenmatten oa Sekolo sa Mandarin Oaks Elementary
- Jazline Clark ho tsoa Arlington Middle School
– Alana Davis ho tloha IDEA Bassett College Prep
- Gustavo Guzman oa Sekolo se Phahameng sa Terry Parker
– Marissa Hein ho tsoa Alimacani Elementary School
– Deborah Lepper ho tloha Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology
– Ashlyn Lupinski ho tloha River City Science Academy Innovation
– Tonya Robinson-McNair ho tloha Hyde Grove Elementary School
- Mariah Rucker oa KIPP Impact Academy
– Kimberly Sedgwick ho tsoa Arlington Heights Elementary School
- Katrice Shorter oa Sekolo se Phahameng sa Atlantic Coast
– Leonard Smith ho tsoa Fort Caroline Elementary School
- Jenifer Straley oa Sekolo sa Mantlha sa Letša la Lucina
– Terry Ann Torres ho tsoa San Jose Elementary School
– Juana Zargon ho tsoa Love Grove Elementary School
Ho ithuta haholoanyane ka motho e mong le e mong ea hapileng makhaola-khang, ho kenyeletsoa le pale e khuts'oane ea bophelo, ka kopo etela sebaka sa marang-rang sa Jacksonville Public Education Fund (JPEF).
Tlholisano bakeng sa khau ea Mosuoe e Moholo oa VyStar e bohale, 'me batho bana ba tsoileng matsoho ba semi-final ba se ba pakile boinehelo ba bona le boitlamo ba bona thutong ea baithuti ba bona. Ha re ntse re emetse tsebiso ea ho qetela ka tjantjello, a re ketekeng matichere ana a hlollang le phello e ke keng ea lekanngoa eo a nang le eona ho bopeng bokamoso ba sechaba sa habo rona.