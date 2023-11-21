SUNY Oswego’s Shineman Planetarium has recently undergone significant updates and renovations, resulting in expanded technology, improved ease-of-use, and enhanced learning opportunities for students pursuing the astronomy minor. The upgrade process, which began over a year ago, aimed to address the limitations of the planetarium’s previous software, Starry Night.

Under the guidance of Natalia Lewandowska, the director of the planetarium and assistant professor of physics at SUNY Oswego, the upgrade journey started with a visit to a workshop in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. The workshop revealed that the company behind Starry Night, Spitz Inc., had been acquired by Cosm, another planetarium company, leading to the discontinuation of Starry Night and the introduction of a new and improved software system called Digistar.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Shineman Endowed Fund, the planetarium upgrades encompassed not only new software but also the necessary computer hardware and updated Windows iterations. Lewandowska explained that the entire planetarium now operates on two newly replaced computers running Digistar 7.

The adoption of Digistar 7 reflects the fast-paced evolution of technology. Its continuous upgrades offer new features and capabilities, including the ability to connect the planetarium to the internet for the first time. This connectivity empowers technicians from Spitz Inc. to remotely address any issues or glitches by accessing the planetarium’s software online.

The online connection also facilitates collaboration and sophistication in creating planetarium shows. Digistar 7 provides access to a cloud-based database of community-created assets and up-to-date international astronomical data, allowing for dynamic and innovative presentations. Students can now witness the Milky Way in various light spectrums, such as gamma rays, enabling a more immersive and comprehensive understanding of celestial phenomena.

These advancements have sparked the development of new learning opportunities for SUNY Oswego students. Plans to introduce a planetarium course in the fall of next year will enable students to learn the intricacies of creating their own shows. This course will be particularly beneficial for those pursuing a minor in astronomy.

The SUNY Oswego planetariums have maintained a legacy of serving the university community since the 1960s. By embracing cutting-edge technology and fostering collaboration among astrophysics enthusiasts, the upgraded Shineman Planetarium continues this tradition while propelling students into exciting new frontiers of astronomical exploration.

Lipotso Asked hangata

What was the name of the previous software system used by SUNY Oswego’s planetarium?

The previous software system used by SUNY Oswego’s planetarium was called Starry Night.

What is the name of the upgraded software system?

The upgraded software system is called Digistar 7.

What improvements were made to the planetarium?

The planetarium received updates to its software, hardware, and operating systems, resulting in expanded technology, improved ease-of-use, and enhanced learning opportunities.

How did the planetarium connect to the internet benefit the facility?

The internet connection allows technicians from Spitz Inc. to remotely access and troubleshoot the planetarium’s software, enabling prompt and efficient assistance.

What new learning opportunities were created for students?

The upgraded software has paved the way for the introduction of a planetarium course, where students can learn how to create their own shows. This opportunity is particularly valuable for those pursuing a minor in astronomy.