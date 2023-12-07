Theknoloji e Ncha e Fetola Boiphihlelo ba Matsatsi a Phomolo

As the holiday season approaches, companies are finding new ways to incorporate technology into the festivities. One such company is Niantic, the creator of the popular augmented reality (AR) platform, 8th Wall. In 2023, 8th Wall expanded its platform to offer developers new tools for creating web-based AR experiences.

To showcase these tools and embrace the holiday spirit, 8th Wall developed a range of AR experiences for both developers and the general public to enjoy. These experiences utilize different features of the 8th Wall platform to create immersive and interactive holiday-themed scenarios.

One of the experiences, called “Ask Santa Anything,” combines the Sky Effects and World Tracking features of 8th Wall with the Inworld AI Integration Module. This allows users to see Santa Claus flying through the sky and landing in front of them. Users can then type questions for Santa Claus to answer, creating a unique and personalized interaction.

Another experience, known as “Holiday Card,” demonstrates 8th Wall’s support for generative AI modules. Users can customize a holiday greeting card by typing prompts like “snowflakes” or “presents.” The AI module then generates a unique design based on these inputs, resulting in a personalized holiday card.

To showcase the Face Effects tools of 8th Wall, the “Take an ‘Elfie” experience utilizes the front-facing camera of the device. This AR experience places an elf hat, elf ears, and rosy cheeks on the user’s face, allowing them to take a photo and share it with others.

Finally, the “Holiday Hands” experience highlights 8th Wall’s Hand Tracking feature. Users can virtually touch 8th Wall-themed Christmas ornaments by placing a mitten on their hand.

Brynne Henn, the product marketing lead at 8th Wall, emphasized the power of WebAR in bringing the magic of the holidays to life. This season, 8th Wall has upgraded its platform to provide developers, brands, and agencies with advanced features, enabling them to create captivating and interactive AR experiences.

With these new technologies, the holiday experience is set to be transformed, bringing joy and excitement to people of all ages.