Ho Utloisisa Kameho ea Phallo ea Beaver ho Baahi ba Arctic

Phuputso e ncha e bitsoang Barin, e emelang Beavers and socio-ecological Resilience in Inuit Nunangat, e hlahloba hore na ho falla ha li-beaver ho ea Arctic ho ama sebaka seo le lichaba tsa sona joang. Ha li-beaver li ntse li tsoela pele ho leba leboea, bokhoni ba tsona ba ho fetola litsela tsa metsi le ho fetola sebaka se li potolohileng bo ka ba le liphello tse khōlō.
E etelletsoe pele ke Helen Wheeler oa Univesithi ea Anglia Ruskin le Phillip Marsh oa Univesithi ea Wilfrid Laurier, ka ts'ebelisano le Herb Nakimayak oa Inuvialuit Fish Joint Management Committee le balekane ba bang, morero oa Barin o ikemiselitse ho utloisisa liphetoho tse amanang le beaver ho melapo le matša le hore na liphetoho li ama batho. Patlisiso ena e bohlokoa haholo sebakeng sa Inuvialuit Settlement naheng ea Canada.
Alaska, bo-rasaense ba kang Ken Tape ba 'nile ba ithuta liphello tsa li-beaver ka lilemo tse ngata' me ba thehile Arctic Beaver Observation Network (A-Bon) ho thusa ho sebelisana le ho arolelana tsebo har'a bafuputsi ba tsoang libakeng tse sa tšoaneng. Leha ho le joalo, Canada e ntse e tsoela pele tabeng ea ho ithuta le ho utloisisa boholo ba litaba tse amanang le li-beaver Arctic.
Li-Beaver li na le phello e fapaneng tikolohong ea mabalane, ho kenyeletsoa permafrost, carbon cycling, palo ea litlhapi le boleng ba metsi. Le hoja liphello tsa li-beaver li 'nile tsa ithutoa haholo libakeng tse ling, Arctic e na le mathata a ikhethang ka lebaka la mobu oa eona o leqhoa le tsamaiso e fokolang ea mocheso. Arctic e se e ntse e ba le liphetoho tse khōlō ka lebaka la ho fetoha ha tlelaemete, e leng ho etsang hore ho be bohlokoa ho fumana hore na ho na le liphetoho life tse bakoang ke li-beaver.
Morero oa Barin o ikemiselitse ho sebetsana le lintlha tse 'maloa tsa bohlokoa, tse kang kholo ea palo ea li-beaver, phello ea eona libakeng tsa tlhapi le litlhapi, le liphello tse latelang ho sechaba se potolohileng. Patlisiso e kenyelletsa ho sebelisa data ea satellite ea NASA le mohlala oa lipalo ho bolela esale pele motsamao oa beaver le liphetoho tsa hydrological. E boetse e kenyelletsa lithupelo tsa sechaba, ho bokella nalane ea molomo, le pokello ea lintlha tsa motheo.
Sebaka sa boithuto sa Barin se kenyelletsa Aklavik, Tuktoyaktuk le Inuvik, hammoho le libaka tsa metsi tse haufi le Tsela e kholo ea Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk. Herb Nakimayak, molula-setulo oa Komiti ea Tsamaiso e Kopanetsoeng ea Litlhapi ea Inuvialuit, o bone liphetoho tse kholo libakeng tsena, tse kang ho eketseha ha matamo a li-beaver le phello ea eona melapong e nang le litlhapi le tikoloho e itšetlehileng ka maruarua le liqibi.
Ka kakaretso, morero oa Barin o ikemiselitse ho fana ka liphuputso tsa bohlokoa tse ka thusang ho tsebahatsa liqeto le ho hlahisa maano a ho beha leihlo le tsamaiso ea sechaba e tsoelang pele. Ka ho utloisisa phello ea ho falla ha li-beaver lichabeng tsa Arctic, mehato e betere e ka kengoa ts'ebetsong ho netefatsa botsitso le botsitso ba tikoloho ena.
