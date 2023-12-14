Intel e lokolla bakhanni ba bacha ba Intel Arc GPUs

Intel haufinyane e phatlalalitse bakhanni ba eona ba morao-rao ba Intel Arc GPUs, e fanang ka tšehetso bakeng sa li-chips tse ncha tsa Core Ultra le lits'oants'o tsa tsona tse kopaneng. Ntlafatso ea mokhanni e tla le lintlafatso tse 'maloa tse hlokomelehang le litokiso bakeng sa lipapali le lits'ebetso tse fapaneng.
Mofuta o mocha oa mokhanni, 31.0.101.5081 WHQL le 31.0.101.5122 WHQL, o kenyelletsa tšehetso bakeng sa Intel Core Ultra e nang le Intel Arc Graphics le Intel Graphics. E boetse e rarolla mathata a mang ka liphetolelo tse fetileng mme e hlahisa lintlafatso bakeng sa ts'ebetso ea papali.
Har'a lintlha tsa bohlokoa tsa papali, ntlafatso ea mokhanni e tlisa lintlafatso tse kholo ts'ebetsong ea papali ho Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products bapisoa le 31.0.101.5074 software driver. Mohlala, Battlefield 1 e mathang ka 1080p e nang le litlhophiso tsa Ultra e ka lebella ho phahamisoa ha FPS ho fihla ho 30%.
Ntle le ntlafatso ea lipapali, ntlafatso ea mokhanni e ntlafatsa likarolo tsa Intel Arc Control. Hona joale e ts'ehetsa li-filters tsa "neural style" tsa "webcam" holim'a litlamorao tsa morao-rao, ho ts'oaroa ha HDR, HDR ho ea ho SDR ho phallela ho liponts'o tse lumellanang le HDR, le ho etsa li-hotkey.
Lintlha tsa tokollo li boetse li qaqisa litaba tse tsitsitseng, joalo ka bobolu ba mohala nakong ea papali ea Fortnite e nang le li-anti-aliasing tsa lihlahisoa tsa Intel Arc A-Series Graphics. Leha ho le joalo, ho boetse ho na le litaba tse tsebahalang tseo basebelisi ba ka kopanang le tsona, ho kenyelletsa ho senyeha ha lits'ebetso nakong ea papali ea Dead by Daylight le bobolu sebakeng sa Diablo 4 bakeng sa Intel Core Ultra e nang le Intel Arc Graphics Products.
Ho feta moo, ntlafatso ea mokhanni e sebetsana le litaba tse itseng ka Lihlahisoa tsa Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics le Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation), e netefatsang liphihlelo tsa lipapali tse tsitsitseng le tse tsitsitseng haholoanyane.
Intel Arc Control e boetse e fumane litokiso tse ling, ho kenyelletsa ts'ebetso e ntlafalitsoeng ea kh'amera, ho felisoa ha liphoso tsa pop-ups ka mor'a liketsahalo tsa matla, le ho boloka litlhophiso tse tšepahalang tsa ts'ebeliso. Leha ho le joalo, ho ntse ho na le litaba tse tsebahalang tseo u lokelang ho li ela hloko, joalo ka tlhahiso ea lifaele tse ngata tsa video ka lipapali tse itseng ha u sebelisa Arc Control Studio capture.
Basebelisi ba nang le thahasello ba ka khoasolla bakhanni ba bacha mme ba fumana lintlha tse felletseng tsa tokollo ka sebopeho sa PDF webosaeteng ea Intel. Ka lintlafatso tsena, Intel e ikemiselitse ho fa basebelisi boiphihlelo bo ntlafalitsoeng le bo ntlafalitsoeng ba lipapali ho li-Intel Arc GPU tsa bona.