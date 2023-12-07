Nepal e Khothalletsa Russia ho Emisa ho Romeloa ha Masole a Gurkha Ukraine

In a recent development, Nepal has called on Russia to cease sending Gurkha soldiers to the frontline in Ukraine. This request comes after Nepal witnessed the loss of six of its soldiers serving in the Russian military since February 2022, causing anger and concern among the Nepali population. The foreign ministry of Nepal has reached out to Russia, requesting the immediate return of the soldiers’ bodies and compensation for their families.

The Nepali government is further engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure the release of one Nepali soldier who is currently captured while fighting alongside the Russian army within Ukraine. It is worth noting that Nepal does not have any formal agreement with Russia concerning the deployment of soldiers.

Reports suggest that approximately 150 to 200 Nepali individuals have been working as mercenaries in the Russian army since the beginning of the conflict. Milan Raj Tuladhar, Nepal’s ambassador to Moscow, highlights that young Nepalis are being enticed with lucrative financial offers, effectively being trafficked into Russia to join the war effort. However, the Nepali government is actively cooperating with international authorities to repatriate its citizens and discourage them from joining any third-country armies outside of existing international agreements.

The bravery and fighting skills of Gurkha soldiers have been well-documented, with a long history of service in the British and Indian armies. Nepal’s foreign ministry reminds its citizens of the risks associated with joining foreign military forces and urges them to adhere to the country’s existing international agreements.

As Russia seeks to bolster its ground troops in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin recently signed a decree to increase recruitment by approximately 170,000, aiming for a total of 1.32 million troops. This surge in recruitment comes as Russia faces record losses in its prolonged 22-month-long war. The recruitment drive has employed various tactics, including cash bonuses, targeted outreach, and partnerships with educational institutions and social service agencies.

Nepal’s plea to end the deployment of Gurkha soldiers to Ukraine underscores the challenges faced by countries when their citizens become involved in external conflicts. The focus is now on Russia as it navigates the delicate diplomatic situation and addresses the concerns raised by Nepal regarding the safety and welfare of its soldiers.