Likhetho tse khethehileng tsa Keresemese tsa NBC li Hohela Bashebelli ba Limilione

Likhetho tse khethehileng tsa Keresemese tsa NBC li ile tsa khahla bamameli, tsa hohela bashebelli ba limilione ka Laboraro bosiu. Mokete oa selemo le selemo oa "Keresemese ho Rockefeller Center" o fihlile ho batho ba limilione tse 7 ho pholletsa le NBC, Peacock, le sethala sa dijithale ka matsatsi a mararo a ho lieha ho boha. Sena se tšoaile pono e ntle ka ho fetisisa bakeng sa mabone a sefate sa Keresemese sa Rockefeller ho tloha ka 2020, ka keketseho ea 7% ha e bapisoa le selemong se fetileng.
E khethehileng, e hlophisitsoeng ke Kelly Clarkson, e bonts'a litšoantšiso tsa sehlopha se nang le linaleli tse kenyeletsang Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, le Manuel Turizo. Bashebelli ba ne ba shebelletse ho thabela moea oa mekete le litšoantšiso tse hapang maikutlo.
Ka mor'a "Keresemese ho Rockefeller Center," NBC e ile ea phatlalatsa "Keresemese ea Graceland" ea pele, e leng mokete o khethehileng oa matsatsi a phomolo o hatisitsoeng lapeng la Elvis Presley. Phethahatso e hlahisitsoeng ke Riley Keough, setloholo sa Elvis Presley, e ikhethang e hohetse bashebelli ba limilione tse 5.2 matsatsing a mararo a ho shebella lipolanete tsohle. Nakong ea 10pm timeslot, e ne e le lenaneo le shebiloeng ka ho fetesisa 'me le fumane lintlha tse phahameng ka ho fetisisa ho demo ea bohlokoa.
"Keresemese ea Graceland" e ne e e-na le litšoantšiso tsa Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, le Ntoa le Tumellano. Matla a linaleli le sebaka se ikhethileng se kenyellelitse boipiletso ba sekhetho, ho etsa hore e be ntho e lokelang ho shejoa ke balateli ba 'mino oa matsatsi a phomolo.
Ka kakaretso, lihlahisoa tse khethehileng tsa Keresemese tsa NBC li tlisitse thabo le boithabiso ho limilione tsa bashebelli, li hapa moea oa matsatsi a phomolo le ho bontša batšoantšisi ba nang le bokhoni. Katleho ea litsebi tsena tse khethehileng e bontša boipiletso bo sa feleng ba mananeo a Keresemese le matla a ho kopanya batho ka 'mino le mokete.