Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

News

Microsoft Set to Unveil Upgraded Surface Go 4 Tablet in September Event

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Microsoft Set to Unveil Upgraded Surface Go 4 Tablet in September Event

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Baldur's Gate 3 E Tlohela Phihlelo ea Pele ho Mac ka Tšehetso e Feletseng

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Kotsi e Ncha ea Hlaha ho League of Legends ka ho Fihla ha Briar, Tlala e Thibetsoeng.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

WiFi-Based Hack e Ncha e Lumella Keystroke Eavesdropping

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

U hlotsoe

Technology

Lenaneo le Lecha la Lipatlisiso ho Ntlafatsa Tšehetso bakeng sa Boqapi ba Dijithale le Khoebo ea Pacific

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google e Lokisetsa Litlhophiso tse Thehiloeng sebakeng sa Find My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Baetsi ba Mehla ea Lejoe ba Hlalositse Lipina tsa Batho le Liphoofolo ka Namibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify ho fana ka teko ea mahala ea li-audiobook ho ba ngolisitseng ba US

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments