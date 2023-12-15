SpaceX e Tseba Morero oa Starlink 7-9 o nang le Bokhoni ba ho Toba-ho-ea-Seleng

SpaceX is set to launch its Starlink 7-9 mission, deploying 21 satellites into low Earth orbit. This launch holds special significance as it introduces the first six satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities. This new feature aims to provide global access to texting, calling, and browsing from any location, including land, lakes, or coastal waters.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the mission is scheduled to lift off at 9:19 p.m. PST. Viewers can tune in to Spaceflight Now for live coverage starting 30 minutes before liftoff.

Direct-to-cell functionality for the Starlink network was initially announced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk during an event in August 2022. Musk described this capability as a game changer, eliminating connectivity dead zones in even the most remote parts of the world. The aim is for phones to remain functional even in regions affected by severe natural disasters or when cell towers are damaged.

According to an email obtained by Federal Communication’s Satellite Licensing Division, SpaceX plans to launch approximately 840 direct-to-cell capable satellites within the next six months, with continuous launches beyond that period. These launches are part of SpaceX’s efforts to deliver commercial service by 2024.

The Starlink direct-to-cell service will operate in collaboration with various service providers globally. In addition to partnering with T-Mobile in the United States, SpaceX has also joined forces with companies in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

Originally, SpaceX had planned to deploy the service using Starlink V2 satellites. However, due to their size, these satellites require the use of Starship for launch. While Starlink V2 satellites may still host most on-orbit antennas, the current launch will utilize the Starlink V2 Mini satellites.

After the Falcon 9 first stage separation, the booster will land on the droneship named “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Pacific Ocean. The payload fairings housing the Starlink satellites are flight-proven, although SpaceX has not disclosed the number of missions they have flown prior to this launch.