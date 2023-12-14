NASA's Voyager 1 Probe e Tobana le Mathata a Tekheniki sebakeng se tebileng

NASA hajoale e tobane le mathata a tekheniki ka probe ea eona ea Voyager 1, kaha phoso e makatsang ea komporo e ama puisano ea eona ea data. Sena se tla kamora ho lahleheloa ke kamano le mafahla a eona, Voyager 2, ka lebaka la tsietsi ka Phato. Leha ho na le ntlafatso e fetileng ka Mphalane, taba ea "sistimi ea data ea sefofane" ea Voyager 1 e ntse e sa rarolloa.
Bo-rasaense ba NASA hajoale ba ntse ba sebetsa ho lokisa bothata bona, empa ho bonahala e le mosebetsi o rarahaneng. Voyager 1, e qalileng ka 1977 ka morero oa ho ithuta Jupiter le Saturn, e se e fetile lilemo tse 46 'me e fumaneha lik'hilomithara tse limilione tse likete ho tloha Lefatšeng.
Mathata a puisano a bohlokoa, kaha Voyager 1 hajoale e bohole ba lik'hilomithara tse fetang limilione tse likete tse 24 ho tloha polaneteng ea rona, e ntse e hlahloba libaka tse hole tsa bokahohle. Litaelo tse rometsoeng ho tsoa Lefatšeng li nka lihora tse ka bang 22 le metsotso e 30 ho fihlela lipatlisiso, 'me bo-rasaense ba tlameha ho ema lihora tse ling tse 45 ho fumana karabo ho netefatsa katleho kapa ho hloleha ha liteko tsa bona tsa ho rarolla bothata.
Taba e ka har'a "sistimi ea data ea sefofane" ea Voyager 1, e ikarabellang bakeng sa ho bokella lintlha ho tsoa lisebelisoa tse fapaneng tse ka sekepeng le ho li fetisetsa Lefatšeng ka yuniti ea likhokahano. Leha ho le joalo, yuniti e ntse e fetisa mokhoa o iphetang oa tse ling le li-zero, e leng se etsang hore data e se ke ea sebelisoa.
Leha o ka qala hape sistimi ea data ea sefofane, bothata bo ntse bo tsoela pele. Baenjiniere ba NASA ba hakanya hore ho ka nka libeke tse 'maloa ho fumana tharollo bothateng bona ba tekheniki. Lilemo tsa probe le sebaka sa eona se hole li etsa hore ho rarolla mathata ho be thata le ho feta.
Mesebetsi ea Voyager e fetetse nako ea bona ea pele ea lilemo tse hlano 'me e ntse e tsoela pele ho fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa libakeng tse ka ntle tsa setsi sa rona sa potoloho ea lipolanete. Leha litaba tsa tekheniki tse kang tsena li ka liehisa phetiso ea litaba tsa mahlale le tsa tekheniki, lipatlisiso tsa Voyager li ntse li le likatleho tse makatsang liphuputsong tsa sebaka.