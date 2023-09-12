Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

News

Ketsahalo ea Apple: Ho Hlakola iPhone 15 le Fetoha ho tloha Lehalima ho ea ho USB-C

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Ketsahalo ea Apple: Ho Hlakola iPhone 15 le Fetoha ho tloha Lehalima ho ea ho USB-C

Apple is set to make a major announcement at its upcoming event, unveiling the highly anticipated iPhone 15. One of the biggest changes expected with this new model is the switch from the Lightning port to the USB-C port. While this change may excite those looking for device consolidation, it is likely to frustrate users who will need to invest in new cables.

Alongside the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, Apple is also expected to introduce the latest versions of their popular smartwatch, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These updates are anticipated to focus on internal improvements rather than drastic design changes.

In addition to the new devices, Apple is rumored to unveil a range of accessories made from more sustainable materials. There may also be updates to the AirPods Pro case, transitioning it to USB-C connectivity.

The event, scheduled to begin at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, will be live-streamed on Apple’s YouTube channel. Attendees of the in-person presentation are likely to receive information slightly ahead of the streamed version. To stay updated on the latest news and details, follow along with live reporting from Apple’s event team, including photos and videos.

mehloling
– Lefelo

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Baldur's Gate 3 E Tlohela Phihlelo ea Pele ho Mac ka Tšehetso e Feletseng

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Kotsi e Ncha ea Hlaha ho League of Legends ka ho Fihla ha Briar, Tlala e Thibetsoeng.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

WiFi-Based Hack e Ncha e Lumella Keystroke Eavesdropping

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

U hlotsoe

Technology

Lenaneo le Lecha la Lipatlisiso ho Ntlafatsa Tšehetso bakeng sa Boqapi ba Dijithale le Khoebo ea Pacific

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google e Lokisetsa Litlhophiso tse Thehiloeng sebakeng sa Find My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Baetsi ba Mehla ea Lejoe ba Hlalositse Lipina tsa Batho le Liphoofolo ka Namibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify ho fana ka teko ea mahala ea li-audiobook ho ba ngolisitseng ba US

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments