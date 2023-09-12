Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

News

iPhone 15: Ho qala le ho fana ka litheolelo tsa iPhone 12

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
In exciting news for tech enthusiasts, Apple is all set to release the highly anticipated iPhone 15. This upcoming model is expected to bring cutting-edge features and capabilities to the table. Alongside this exciting announcement, Apple has also decided to offer discounts on the iPhone 12, making it more affordable for customers.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to boast a range of impressive features, including an advanced camera system, enhanced processing power, and a sleek design. With its potential launch, Apple aims to solidify its position as a leader in the smartphone market and provide users with an unparalleled experience. The exact release date of the iPhone 15 is yet to be confirmed, but fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

To make way for the new model, Apple has decided to offer discounts on the iPhone 12. Priced at just ₹35,800, this discount allows potential buyers to own a top-of-the-line iPhone at a more accessible price point. The iPhone 12 itself comes equipped with a powerful A14 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and 5G capabilities, making it an attractive option for smartphone users.

These announcements from Apple have sparked excitement among consumers, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the iPhone 15 and taking advantage of the discounted iPhone 12. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply in need of an upgrade, these offerings from Apple provide an opportunity to experience the latest advancements in smartphone technology at a more affordable price.

Litlhaloso:
– iPhone 15: The upcoming model in Apple’s iPhone series, expected to feature advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technology.
– iPhone 12: A previous model of the iPhone, which is now being offered at a discounted price.
– Discount: A reduction in the price of a product or service, making it more affordable for consumers.

mehloling
– [Source Article Title: IPhone 15 ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಗೆ ಮೊದಲೇ, IPhone 12 ₹35,800 ರೂಪಾಯಿ ರಿಯಾಯಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾರಾಟ](source article URL)

