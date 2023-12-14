Li-Laptops tse Ncha tse tsoang ho Li-Brand tse etellang pele tse tsamaisoang ke Intel's Core Ultra processors

Baetsi ba li-laptop ba bangata ba kenyeletsang Lenovo, MSI, Acer, le Asus ba hlahisa lilaptop tse ncha tse nang le li-processor tsa Intel tsa morao-rao tsa Core Ultra. Li-processor tsena tse ncha, karolo ea Intel's Meteor Lake lineup, li tšepisa ts'ebetso e ntlafetseng ea matla le ts'ebetso ka lebaka la setupo se secha se arolang mesebetsi ho li-chiplets tse fapaneng.
Intel's Core Ultra 7 165H chip, e leng e 'ngoe ea li-processor tse totobalitsoeng, e fana ka ntlafatso ea 11% ts'ebetsong ea mefuta e mengata ha e bapisoa le li-processor tsa laptop tse hlolisang. E boetse e sebelisa matla a tlase a 25% ho feta Intel Core i7-1370P e fetileng mme e na le matla a tlase a 79% ho feta chip ea AMD ea Ryzen 7 7840U.
Li-CPU tsohle tse ncha tsa Intel le tsona li tla tla le "neural processing unit" (NPU), e nolofalletsang ho potlakisa matla a AI a tlase le ho theola mesebetsi ea CPU/GPU. Ho kopanngoa ha NPU ho lebelletsoe ho ntlafatsa katleho ea ho tsamaisa mefuta ea AI ha e bapisoa le moloko o fetileng oa Intel oa lichifi.
Le ha processor ea Intel Core Ultra 9 185H e nang le li-cores tse 16 le likhoele tse 22 e ke ke ea fumaneha ho fihlela 2024, li-chips tse ling tse tsoang lethathamong la Meteor Lake lia qala haufinyane. MSI e hlahisa Prestige 16 AI Studio le Prestige 13 AI Evo laptops, ha Asus e ntse e ntlafatsa laptop ea eona ea Zenbook 14 OLED. Lenovo e lokolla mofuta oa ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, le IdeaPad Pro 5i. Acer e boetse e ikopanya le Core Ultra bandwagon e nang le lilaptop tsa Swift Go 14 le Predator Triton Neo 16.
Li-laptops tsena tse ncha li fana ka mefuta e mengata ea litlhophiso le lintlha tsa theko ho lumellana le litlhoko tse fapaneng. Litheko tsa lilaptop li qala ho $999.99 bakeng sa Swift Go 14 mme li ka nyolohela ho $2,989 bakeng sa tlhophiso e itseng ea ThinkPad X1 Carbon.
Le ha lenane la hajoale la lilaptop tse tsamaisoang ke li-processor tsa Intel's Core Ultra li khahla, bareki ba kanna ba batla ho ema ho fihlela 2024 bakeng sa tokollo ea processor ea Core Ultra 9 bakeng sa ts'ebetso ea holimo-limo.