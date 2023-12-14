Intel e senotse li-processor tse ncha tsa Core Ultra bakeng sa lilaptop

Phatlalatsong ea morao-rao, Intel e senotse lethathamo la eona la morao-rao la li-processor tsa mehala, tse bitsoang Core Ultra, e tla ba karolo ea lelapa la Meteor Lake. Li-processor tse ncha li etselitsoe ho fana ka ts'ebetso e ntlafalitsoeng ea matla le ts'ebetso ka ho arola mesebetsi ho li-chiplets tse fapaneng. Intel e re chip ea eona ea Core Ultra 7 165H e fana ka matlafatso ea liperesente tse 11 ts'ebetsong ea likhoele tse ngata ha e bapisoa le li-processor tse qothisanang lehlokoa le tsona tse tsoang AMD, Qualcomm le Apple, ha e ntse e sebelisa matla a tlase ho liperesente tse 25 ho feta moloko o fetileng oa Intel Core i7-1370P.
Ntho e 'ngoe e hlokomelehang ea li-processor tsa Core Ultra ke kopanyo ea "neural processing unit" (NPU), e thusang ho potlakisa matla a AI a tlase le ho theola mesebetsi ea CPU le GPU. Sena se lumella ts'ebetso e nepahetseng ea likarolo tse tsamaisoang ke AI joalo ka ho fifala ha morao, ho latedisa mahlo, le ho etsa difoto. Ho kenyelletsoa ha NPU ho boetse ho bontša hore Intel e tsepamisitse maikutlo ho nts'etsopele ea bokhoni bo eketsehileng ba AI bakeng sa mefuta e tlang ea Windows.
Prosesa e phahameng ea Core Ultra, Core Ultra 9 185H, e na le li-cores tse 16 le likhoele tse 22. E na le li-cores tse tšeletseng tsa ts'ebetso, li-cores tse robeli tse sebetsang hantle, le li-cores tse peli tse tlase tse sebetsanang le meroalo e boima haholo ea mosebetsi. Chip e na le oache e matlafatsang ea ho fihla ho 5.1GHz mme e kenyelletsa Arc GPU e nang le li-Xe cores tse robeli. Moralo o mocha oa Xe LPG o fana ka ts'ebetso e ntlafetseng maemong a tlase a motlakase mme o ts'ehetsa theknoloji ea Intel's XeSS ea ho phahamisa le ho latella mahlaseli.
Ha processor ea Core Ultra 9 185H e se e tla lokolloa ka 2024, li-processor tse ling tsa Meteor Lake lineup li se li le teng. Baetsi ba kang MSI, Asus, Lenovo, le Acer ba se ba kenyelelitse li-processor tsa Core Ultra mefuteng ea bona e mecha ea lilaptop. Lilaptop tsena li fana ka litlhophiso tse fapaneng, tse ling li na le chip ea Core Ultra 9 le li-graph tsa Arc tse hahelletsoeng. Litheko tsa lilaptop tsena li tloha ho $1,049 ho isa ho $2,989, ho latela mohlala le litlhaloso.
Ka kakaretso, li-processor tsa Intel's Core Ultra li ikemiselitse ho fana ka ts'ebetso e ntlafalitsoeng ea matla, ts'ebetso le bokhoni ba AI 'marakeng oa lilaptop. Ha bahlahisi ba bangata ba lilaptop ba amohela li-processor tsena, bareki ba ka lebella mefuta e mengata ea likhetho le boiphihlelo bo ntlafalitsoeng ba komporo.