Mokhoa oa ho seta Windows PC ea hau bakeng sa Qalo e Ncha

Resetting your Windows PC can be a useful way to clear out unnecessary files and troubleshoot technical issues. Thankfully, Microsoft has simplified the process, allowing you to reset your PC directly from the operating system without the need for physical media or ISO files. Here’s how you can reset your Windows PC for a fresh start:

Resetting a Windows 11 PC

Resetting a Windows 11 PC is a straightforward process. Microsoft offers two options for resetting your PC: keeping your files or deleting everything. If you choose to delete everything, it’s crucial to back up any important files to an external drive or cloud service before proceeding.

To begin, go to Start > Settings > System > Recovery and select Reset this PC. You’ll then be presented with the two options mentioned earlier. If you want to keep your files and reinstall Windows, choose “Keep my files,” select your preferred storage option, and make any desired setting changes. When you’re ready to proceed, set “Restore preinstalled apps” to “no” and continue with the process.

For wiping everything, the process is similar, but you’ll need to confirm that you want to delete all your files. Allow Windows to complete the process, and then go through the setup to customize your preferences.

Resetting a Windows 10 PC

The process for resetting a Windows 10 PC varies depending on the version you’re running. If you have a version older than 2004, you should use the “Fresh Start” option. Go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Defender > Device performance & health > Fresh Start. Select “Additional info,” click “Get Started,” and follow the provided instructions.

If you have a version newer than 2004, follow these steps: Start > Settings > Update & Security > Recovery > Reset this PC > Get Started. Choose whether you want to keep your files or delete everything, making sure to set “Restore preinstalled apps” to “No.” Then, click continue and allow the PC to reset.

By following these straightforward steps, you can easily reset your Windows PC and start fresh. Don’t forget to back up your important files and take note of any desired settings changes before initiating the reset process.