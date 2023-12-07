Google e Kenya Mehato e Mecha ea Tšireletso bakeng sa Liak'haonte Tse sa Tsoelehang

Google has recently announced that it will be deleting inactive Google accounts, including Gmail, Photos, and Drive services, in an effort to enhance security and protect user data. This decision has prompted a scramble among users to regain access to their accounts before the imminent deadline.

Many users have reported difficulties logging into their accounts due to forgotten passwords or recovery information. To address these issues, Google offers limited recovery options for users. If you have lost or forgotten your password, you can visit the sign-in page and click on “try another way” below the password field. Google will send a verification code to your associated phone number or recovery email address. After successfully entering this code, you will be prompted to create a new password.

For users who don’t have a phone associated with their account, they can still click on “try another way” to receive a verification code via their recovery email address. Additionally, it is recommended to check all previous devices that may still be signed in to your account.

If you do not have a recovery email address, Google may ask you to answer recovery questions as a last resort. It is advised to answer these questions on a device that you have previously used to sign in or in a familiar location. Pay attention to details and do not skip any questions, as Google requires sufficient information to verify your identity.

In the case of forgotten email addresses, Google provides the option to recover them through the same questionnaire. By visiting the account recovery page and choosing the “forgot email?” option, users can provide their phone number or alternative email addresses to retrieve their lost accounts.

It is important to note that all recovery options require some information about the lost account, as Google prioritizes security and needs to verify the owner’s identity. Maintaining activity on the account by signing in regularly can also ensure that it is spared from content deletion.

