Electric Vehicles Face Higher Reliability Issues, But It’s Not Just Because They’re Electric

According to Consumer Reports’ annual auto reliability survey, electric vehicles have 79% more problems compared to other vehicles. However, these issues are not solely due to them being electric, as explained by Jake Fisher, director of the group’s auto testing center. The main reason for the problems is that electric cars are primarily new models, and recently-introduced car models often have more issues in general, regardless of their propulsion system. Car companies need time to work out kinks, which they have had with their long-standing models.

In addition, electric vehicles are usually higher-priced models with more sophisticated technology features. These advanced features, ranging from additional safety sensors to various gadgets, present more opportunities for things to go wrong. The inclusion of new technology, the latest gizmos, and screens in electric vehicles further contributes to their reported problems.

Consumer Reports’ survey data also reveals problems with batteries and charging, but Fisher notes that these issues are predominantly caused by the newness of electric vehicles rather than inherent problems in the technology itself. To emphasize this point, Fisher provides a hypothetical scenario where internal combustion engines suddenly experienced numerous problems if they were newly introduced after electric cars had been established for a century.

The reliability survey also highlights that electric pickup trucks recorded the poorest performance. This is primarily due to the combination of two vehicle types, EVs and pickups, which are generally considered less reliable individually.

However, it is important to note that not all electric vehicles exhibit the same level of unreliability. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, have average expected reliability. The Nissan Ariya and Hyundai Ioniq 6, on the other hand, have better-than-average expected reliability.

The survey also indicates that plug-in hybrids are the least reliable models overall because they are susceptible to issues found in both gas and electric vehicles. In contrast, hybrids that do not require external charging are the most reliable, largely due to the track record of reliable automakers such as Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, and Kia.

In conclusion, while electric vehicles face higher reliability issues, these problems are primarily attributed to their newness as models and the inclusion of advanced technology features. It is important to differentiate between overall vehicle reliability and specific issues directly related to electric propulsion technology.