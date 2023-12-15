In a significant ruling, a judge in Dane County, Wisconsin has struck down the state’s ban on abortion, declaring that an 1849 law does not prohibit the practice. The decision comes as a victory for the plaintiffs, which included the state’s Democratic attorney general and three doctors from Wisconsin, who were seeking to reinstate abortion rights in the state.

Judge Diane Schlipper issued a 14-page ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, reaffirming her tentative order from July. In her previous order, she had indicated that the 1849 law only prohibited feticide, not consensual abortion. With her latest decision, her earlier order becomes final, permanently striking down the abortion ban.

This landmark ruling is expected to have profound implications for reproductive rights in Wisconsin. While the 1849 law had been considered to ban abortion in the state for over a century, Judge Schlipper’s interpretation paves the way for the restoration of abortion access.

Supporters of reproductive rights are hailing the decision as a much-needed step towards safeguarding women’s health and autonomy. They argue that access to safe and legal abortion is essential for women to make informed decisions about their bodies and lives. Opponents of the ruling, on the other hand, are expressing concerns about the ramifications for fetal protection.

The State Attorney General is expected to appeal the decision, ensuring that the legal battle over abortion rights in Wisconsin will continue. In the meantime, abortion providers are likely to resume offering their services, providing a crucial resource for individuals seeking reproductive healthcare in the state.

As debates over abortion rights continue across the United States, this ruling sets a precedent in Wisconsin, challenging existing laws and raising questions about the future of reproductive rights in the state.