Cyber-Attack on MGM Resorts e Baka Tšitiso ho Bareki

Bareki ba MGM Resorts ba bile le mathata ka mochini oa slot le sistimi ea ho boloka likamore ka marang-rang ka mor'a tlhaselo ea marang-rang ho casino e tsebahalang le senatla sa lihotele. Leha litsamaiso tse ling li ne li koetsoe ka lebaka la taba ea ts'ireletso ea cyber, MGM Resorts e boletse hore meaho ea eona e ntse e sebetsa. Bareki ba tlalehile mathata a fapaneng, joalo ka ho se sebetse hantle ha linotlolo tsa digital ho entseng hore ba kene ka likamoreng tse fosahetseng. Batho ba bang ba ile ba ea mecheng ea litaba tsa sechaba ho tletleba ka lipeeletso tse hlakotsoeng, ho se khone ho kena, ho lefa likarete, kapa ho kena ho li-account tsa bona tsa MGM.
E le ho arabela ketsahalong ena, MGM Resorts e ile ea qala lipatlisiso ka thuso ea litsebi tsa ka ntle tsa cybersecurity. Ba boetse ba tsebisa ba molao mme ba nka khato hanghang ho sireletsa litsamaiso tsa bona le data ka ho koala litsamaiso tse itseng. Lipatlisiso tsa k'hamphani li ntse li tsoela pele ho fumana mofuta le boholo ba tlhaselo ea cyber. Leha ho na le tlhaselo, libaka tsa ho jella, boithabiso le lipapali tsa libaka tsa phomolo li ntse li sebetsa, 'me baeti ba ntse ba khona ho kena likamoreng tsa bona tsa lihotele ka thuso ea Front Desk.
Leha ho le joalo, sebaka sa Marang-rang sa k'hamphani ha se fumanehe, se fetisetsa bareki ho ikopanya le bona ka mohala kapa liwebsaete tsa batho ba bang. MGM Resorts e na le lihotele le lik'hasino tse fapaneng ho pholletsa le United States, ho kenyelletsa le libaka tse tsebahalang tsa Las Vegas. Sena se tšoaea ketsahalo ea bobeli ea ts'ireletso ea cyber bakeng sa k'hamphani, 'me tlōlo ea molao e fetileng e etsahetse ka 2019 ha linokoane li utsoa lirekoto tsa bareki tse fetang limilione tse 10. Ha ho na bonnete nakong ena hore na data e ts'oanang e senyehile tlhaselong ea hajoale ea cyber-attack.
Mehloli: Litaba tsa BBC
Litlhaloso: Cyber-attack - teko ea ho fumana mokhoa o sa lumelloeng oa ho sebelisa mekhoa ea lik'homphieutha kapa marang-rang, hangata ka sepheo sa ho senya kapa ho utsoa data.