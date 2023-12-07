Historic Odessa Foundation e Keteka Sehopotso sa bo200 sa Thothokiso ea Keresemese e sa Feleng

Historic Odessa Foundation e Delaware e ikhopotsa lilemo tse 200 tsa thothokiso ea khale ea Keresemese, 'Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas'. Ho phelisa thothokiso e ratoang, mokhatlo o sa etseng phaello o lokiselitse pontšo e khethehileng e tla buloa khoeling eohle ea Tšitoe.
Motsamaisi oa Phethahatso Deborah Buckson o ile a arolelana hore moetlo oa ho theha pontšo ea selemo le selemo e thehiloeng ho lingoliloeng o qalile hobane malapa a nang le meaho e bolokiloeng ke motheo e ne e le Ma-Quaker a sa ketekeng Keresemese. E le ho amohela moea oa matsatsi a phomolo, Motheo o ile oa etsa qeto ea ho theha liphihlelo tse tebileng tse totobatsang mesebetsi e fapaneng ea bongoli selemo se seng le se seng.
Mohlokomeli ea amanang le Brian Miller o nehela nako e ka etsang selemo kaofela ho etsa lipatlisiso, ho lekola thekiso ea jarete, le ho bokella menehelo ea nakoana bakeng sa lipontšo. O ile a hlalosa hore sehlopha se khetha mela e tummeng ho tsoa ho 'Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas' ebe se pheta liketsahalo ka kamoreng e 'ngoe le e 'ngoe tse amanang le pale. Miller o ile a bapisa phihlelo eo le ho tsamaea maqepheng a buka.
Setsi se ka sehloohong sa mokete oa lilemo tse peli e tla ba 'Akhaonto ea Ketelo e tsoang ho St. Nicholas', e leng Corbit & Sharp House e Odessa. Baeti ba tla ba le monyetla oa ho bona boselamose ba thothokiso khoeling eohle ea Tšitoe. Ho tšoaea lilemo tse 200 tsa ho phatlalatsoa ha thothokiso, ho tla baloa 'malo o khethehileng oa thothokiso ka la 23 Tšitoe.
Bakeng sa tlhaiso-leseling e batsi mabapi le pontšo, ho kenyelletsa le lihora tsa ts'ebetso, batho ba nang le thahasello ba ka etela webosaete ea Historic Odessa Foundation. Se ke oa fetoa ke monyetla ona o ikhethang oa ho ikakhela ka setotsoana ho khahleho e sa feleng ea thothokiso ea khale ea Keresemese.