Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

News

CD Projekt e eletsa libapali tsa PC ho hlahloba lisebelisoa tsa tsona pele ho phatlalatso ea katoloso ea Cyberpunk 2077

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
CD Projekt e eletsa libapali tsa PC ho hlahloba lisebelisoa tsa tsona pele ho phatlalatso ea katoloso ea Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has issued a warning to PC players ahead of the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.0 update. Lead scene programmer Filip Pierściński urged players to double-check their cooling systems to prevent thermal throttling issues.

Pierściński advised PC players to run a benchmarking test such as Cinebench to evaluate the stability of their systems. With the new expansion and update, the workload on the CPU is expected to reach 90% on all 8 cores. This increase in demand could potentially lead to poor performance or even system crashes if cooling systems are unable to handle the heat generated.

Cinebench, a cross-platform test suite, is a useful tool to assess the hardware capabilities of a computer. By running this test, players can determine whether their cooling systems can sustain the increased workload of the game.

Additionally, CD Projekt recently updated the PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 to include support for SSDs as the minimum requirement. This update reflects the need for more advanced hardware to meet the demands of the upcoming expansion and update.

The Phantom Liberty expansion is a paid DLC that accompanies a significant patch that overhauls the base game. As a result, the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 will become more demanding on system resources.

The release of Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion is scheduled for September 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. PC players are encouraged to ensure their rigs meet the updated system requirements to have an optimal gaming experience.

Sources: CD Projekt, Cinebench.

Wesley Yin-Poole. “CD Projekt asks PC players to check their cooling systems ahead of Cyberpunk expansion launch.” IGN, www.ign.com. 22 September 2023.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Baldur's Gate 3 E Tlohela Phihlelo ea Pele ho Mac ka Tšehetso e Feletseng

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Kotsi e Ncha ea Hlaha ho League of Legends ka ho Fihla ha Briar, Tlala e Thibetsoeng.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

WiFi-Based Hack e Ncha e Lumella Keystroke Eavesdropping

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

U hlotsoe

Technology

Lenaneo le Lecha la Lipatlisiso ho Ntlafatsa Tšehetso bakeng sa Boqapi ba Dijithale le Khoebo ea Pacific

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google e Lokisetsa Litlhophiso tse Thehiloeng sebakeng sa Find My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Baetsi ba Mehla ea Lejoe ba Hlalositse Lipina tsa Batho le Liphoofolo ka Namibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify ho fana ka teko ea mahala ea li-audiobook ho ba ngolisitseng ba US

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments