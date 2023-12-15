Sehlopha sa Lipapali sa Lipapali se Tsoela Pele ho ea Likarolong tsa Lipapali tsa Naha

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers have achieved a historic milestone as they become the first football team from the Rio Grande Valley to reach the state semi-finals since 2003. This remarkable achievement has filled the team with a sense of pride and disbelief.

Quarterback Sergio Sosa, a junior from the Brownsville Veterans Memorial football team, expressed his excitement, stating, “If we make it, that would be a dream come true.” The significance of this accomplishment is not lost on the team, as they are aware of the history they are making. Quarterback Storm Montoya expressed his speechlessness, saying, “It means a lot…I’m speechless.”

Despite facing tough odds and entering halftime at a disadvantage, the Chargers refused to give up. Senior tight end Nick Tovar acknowledged that people believed the game was over and even left the stadium early. However, the team’s unwavering belief and determination kept them pushing forward.

From a wider perspective, Brownsville Veterans Memorial represents the entire South Texas region and is the last team standing from the Valley. Head football coach J.C. Ramirez emphasized the importance of the upcoming game, recognizing that a state championship birth is at stake. Ramirez appreciated the community’s support and recognition but stressed the need to keep the team focused.

As the team prepares for their next game, the biggest challenge lies in providing tickets for the players’ parents. Both the visitor and home sides are completely sold out, leading to a high demand for tickets. However, the enthusiasm surrounding the team and their success is undeniable, and fans are eager to support them.

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will face off against Smithson Valley in the state semi-finals on December 8th at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. As the Valley football team continues their extraordinary journey, the community stands behind them, celebrating their historic accomplishments and cheering them on towards the ultimate goal of a state championship.